US Secretary Of State Stresses Partnership With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the strong partnership between Jordan and the US.In a statement issued on Sunday by the U.S. Department of State, celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Jordan, Blinken said: "On February 18, 1949, Wells Stabler presented his credentials as the first American Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Jordan. Since then, our countries have been partners, allies, and close friends"."Our relationship has been a testament to a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity for the entire region," he added.Additionally, he highlighted that over more than seven decades of partnership, our relationship has expanded to advance inclusive economic development, enhance opportunities for women and youth, ensure sustainable access to safe water, and promote commercial ties.He further stated that "strengthening our security cooperation, promoting regional stability, and sustaining humanitarian efforts have been the cornerstones of our bilateral relationship," adding that "our partnership has thrived over the last 75 years due to the steadfast bonds between the peoples of our two countries, as well as our leaders.""That strong foundation will enable us to further strengthen the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership in the future. We remain dedicated to supporting Jordan on its path toward greater prosperity and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and look forward to deepening our historic security, economic, and cultural ties," he further said.