Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita Represents His Majesty King Mohammed VI At The 37Th AU Ordinary Summit In Addis Ababa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, represents His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on February, 17, 2024 in Addis Ababa, at the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The Heads of State and Government of the 54 member countries of the African Union (AU) the proceedings of the 37th ordinary session of the pan-African organization's Summit, with Morocco taking part.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, is representing HM King Mohammed VI at the 37th AU Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Moroccan delegation includes Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and UNECA, Ambassador Mohamed Methqal, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, and Hassan Boukili, Director of Greater Maghreb, AMU and AU Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The 37th AU Summit will consider a number of reports, including on the institutional reform of the Union, the evaluation of the first ten-year implementation plan for Agenda 2063, and the adoption and launch of the 2nd ten-year implementation plan.

The Heads of State and Government will consider reports on the activities of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), the 4th biennial review of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

Among the items on the agenda of this ordinary session of the Summit are the modalities of participation and the priorities of the AU within the G-20, the reports of the Conference Committees and draft legal instruments, the election and appointment of ten members of the PSC, as well as preparations for the election of members of the African Union Commission in 2025.

