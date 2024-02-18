Turkish Army Neutralizes Two Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

The ministry reported that the terrorists were neutralized in the Pence-Kilit operation area.

Turkish soldier Salih Ay was killed as a result of a clash with terrorists in the Pence-Kilit operation area on February 17.