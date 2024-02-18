               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Army Neutralizes Two Terrorists In Northern Iraq


2/18/2024 5:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

The ministry reported that the terrorists were neutralized in the Pence-Kilit operation area.

Turkish soldier Salih Ay was killed as a result of a clash with terrorists in the Pence-Kilit operation area on February 17.

MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107866890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search