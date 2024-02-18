Turkish Army Neutralizes Two Terrorists In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Turkish Armed
Forces have neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the
Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.
The ministry reported that the terrorists were neutralized in
the Pence-Kilit operation area.
Turkish soldier Salih Ay was killed as a result of a clash with
terrorists in the Pence-Kilit operation area on February 17.
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107866890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.