Turkish Vice President Congratulates Azerbaijani PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Vice President
of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz has congratulated Ali
Asadov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, the
Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend .
"I extend heartfelt congratulations on your reappointment as
Prime Minister following the presidential elections in Azerbaijan
on February 7, 2024.
I hope that President Ilham Aliyev's historic election victory,
securing the largest number of votes in Azerbaijan's history, will
bring benefits to the people of Azerbaijan, enhance relations
between our nations, and positively impact our entire region.
The election, held for the first time across all sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan, has a historical significance.
I am confident that in the forthcoming era, we will enhance our
already excellent cooperation and relations to unprecedented
heights.
I'd like to express my gratitude once more for the warm
hospitality you showed me during my visit to your country on
December 20, 2023.
Furthermore, I look forward to the satisfaction of hosting you
in our country for the upcoming meeting of the Joint
Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation that we will
be organizing in the near future," the congratulatory message
reads.
In conclusion, the Turkish Vice President extended his best
wishes for the success of the Azerbaijani government under the
chairmanship of Ali Asadov and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for
the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107866888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.