Turkish Vice President Congratulates Azerbaijani PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz has congratulated Ali Asadov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend .

"I extend heartfelt congratulations on your reappointment as Prime Minister following the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

I hope that President Ilham Aliyev's historic election victory, securing the largest number of votes in Azerbaijan's history, will bring benefits to the people of Azerbaijan, enhance relations between our nations, and positively impact our entire region.

The election, held for the first time across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, has a historical significance.

I am confident that in the forthcoming era, we will enhance our already excellent cooperation and relations to unprecedented heights.

I'd like to express my gratitude once more for the warm hospitality you showed me during my visit to your country on December 20, 2023.

Furthermore, I look forward to the satisfaction of hosting you in our country for the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation that we will be organizing in the near future," the congratulatory message reads.

In conclusion, the Turkish Vice President extended his best wishes for the success of the Azerbaijani government under the chairmanship of Ali Asadov and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.