Enemy Fires 39 Times In Kherson Region Over Past Day, One Killed And Eight Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops fired 39 times at the Kherson region, causing one death and injuried.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Over the past day, the enemy made 39 attacks, firing 131 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.
According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, an educational institution and a printing house in Kherson, and a medical facility in the Kherson district.
As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and eight others were injured.
As reported, yesterday afternoon a man was killed, and three people were injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling.
