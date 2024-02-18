Turks Rally To Show Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (NNN-TRT) – Thousands of Turks yesterday joined the global day of action for Palestine, with a rally in Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city, to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The gathering took place on the historic Sultanahmet peninsula, on the European side of the city, where demonstrators, holding Turkish and Palestinian flags, chanted slogans and urged for the Rafah border crossing, the sole passage between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, to be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

A Britain-based Palestine solidarity group, previously urged countries and cities worldwide to participate in a global day of action in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been waging a massive military campaign against Hamas in Gaza since Oct 7 last year, after the movement's surprise attack on southern Israel. The Palestinian Death Toll, so far, climbs to 28,858, including 12,660 children and 8,570 women.– NNN-TRT