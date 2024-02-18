Explosion At Fireworks Factory In India Leaves 10 Dead

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian authorities have reported that as a result of an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the state of Tamil Nadu, 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured.

Indian media have reported that the incident occurred on Saturday, February 17, due to a fire inside a factory in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, Firuz Khan Abdullah, a police official, emphasized that the fire was quickly contained and the injured from this incident have been hospitalized.

Previously, 11 people were killed as a result of an explosion at a paint factory in New Delhi.

Indian authorities announced on Tuesday that as a result of an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the state of Madhya Pradesh, 11 people were killed and 80 others injured.

Previously, dozens of people have been killed and injured as a result of explosions at these types of manufacturing factories in India.

It is worth mentioning that one of India's worst fires occurred in 1985 at a school in the northern state of Haryana, where 442 people were killed, 258 of whom were children.

