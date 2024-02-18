US claims no straight threat from Russian assault on NATO

(MENAFN) Amid heightened tensions and recent claims regarding Russia's alleged threat to NATO, the White House National Security Council has stated that the United States does not perceive an imminent direct threat from Russia to NATO's eastern flank in the near future. John Kirby, the council's spokesman, addressed the issue in an interview with Polish news outlet Interia, emphasizing that the current focus of Russia is on Ukraine.



While acknowledging Russia's opposition to the strengthening and expansion of NATO, Kirby underscored that, at the moment, there is no direct threat to NATO's eastern flank. He mentioned the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a primary area of Russia's focus, stating, "We do not see such an imminent threat at the moment."



However, Kirby highlighted the consistent efforts to bolster NATO's eastern flank due to Russia's opposition, revealing that President Joe Biden has deployed an additional 25,000 American troops to Europe. This move aligns with the broader strategy of reinforcing NATO's presence in the region.



The statement from the White House comes in the wake of recent Western claims about Russia's supposed threat to the United States-led bloc. While acknowledging Moscow's perspective on the Ukraine conflict as a confrontation with the West, Kirby reiterated that there is currently no immediate threat to NATO's eastern boundaries.



This nuanced response reflects the delicate geopolitical balance in the region and the ongoing efforts to navigate diplomatic relations with Russia. President Biden's directive for direct dialogue with Moscow, citing a "threat to national security," adds a layer of complexity to the situation. As Russia and NATO continue to engage in a diplomatic tug-of-war, the international community watches closely, assessing the evolving dynamics and potential implications for regional and global stability.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866844