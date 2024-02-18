The Dominguez Firm Affirms Rights For Victims Of Workplace Crimes

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2023 – You have certain rights if you were the victim of a crime while on the job. Even if the perpetrator is never found, arrested, or convicted of a crime, you may still be able to sue your employer for damages.

You have the right to:



File a police report

Seek medical attention

Take time off from work to recover physically and emotionally Be free from retaliation from your employer

You could have the right to file a workers' compensation claim, depending on the circumstances of the crime. Workers' compensation can provide you with financial benefits, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and disability payments.

Yes, you may be able to sue your employer if you're the victim of a crime while on the job. This is known as a premises liability lawsuit. To be successful in a premises liability lawsuit, you must prove that your employer was negligent in some way and that their negligence caused your injuries.

For example, if your employer failed to provide adequate security for the premises or train their employees for dangerous situations, you may be able to sue for negligence.

Note that you have the right to sue regardless of whether the perpetrator is a stranger or someone you work with.

The recent news article about the Jack in the Box worker stabbed on the job in Los Angeles is a tragic example of the daily dangers workers face. Even though the perpetrator is still at large, the victim has legal options.

Attorney J.J. Dominguez of The Dominguez Firm explains.“If you were the victim of a crime while on the job, you have the right to sue your employer for injuries suffered. Many mistakenly believe they have no recourse if the perpetrator isn't caught or convicted. This isn't true. You may be able to file a civil premises liability lawsuit against your employer for a lack of security, especially if crimes have been committed at your location before. You can probably file a workers' compensation claim too. Any criminal proceedings are separate and have no bearing on a civil suit. I would consult with a premises liability attorney immediately in this situation,” he concluded.

If the employee can prove Jack in the Box failed to provide adequate security or didn't properly train their employees regarding dangerous situations, they may be able to sue for negligence.

If you're the victim of a crime while on the job, file a police report first. This creates a record of the crime and may help your case if you decide to file a lawsuit.

You should also seek medical attention. Even if you think you're not injured, see a doctor. Some injuries, such as concussions, may not be immediately apparent.

Also take time off from work to recover. You don't want to risk further injury by returning to work too soon. You also need to recover from the emotional impact of the crime.

Finally, be aware of your rights and options under the law. If you have any questions, consult with an experienced personal injury attorney.

A personal injury attorney can help you understand your rights and options if you're the victim of a crime while on the job. They can also investigate the crime and gather evidence to support your case.

Your attorney will represent you in court and fight for your rights. They will also help you negotiate a settlement or take your case to trial, if necessary.

If you find yourself in this type of situation, don't hesitate to contact a personal injury attorney. They can help you get the justice and compensation you deserve.





