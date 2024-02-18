Koinbx Marks Auspicious Occasion With Zero-Fee Muhurat Trading

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Dubai, UAE, November 10, 2023 – As a special gesture to wish users a Happy Diwali, KoinBX offers Muhurat Trading that will be available on Diwali day, November 12th, 2023 from 6 PM to 7:15 PM (IST). Muhurat trading has been considered an auspicious hour by traders for several years, and KoinBX hopes to foster a deeper belief and provide its users the opportunity to make the most of it with zero-trading fee on all cryptos and trading pairs.

KoinBX, being the most reliable and secure cryptocurrency exchange, will be the platform of choice for crypto traders looking to begin the trading season at the most auspicious hour on Diwali Day, Sunday 12 November 2023 with Muhurat Trading.

Traditional beliefs hold that traders who engage in trading at this hour are more likely to enjoy prosperity all year long. Even Indian financial markets, particularly the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), have a special one-hour trading session to mark this auspicious time frame. Stocks and other assets are best purchased or sold during this auspicious time frame of trading.

KoinBX's founder and CEO, Saravanan Pandian, is enthusiastic about this one-of-a-kind move:“We are excited to introduce Muhurat Trading on KoinBX and enabling our users to trade their favorite cryptos without any trading fees during this special hour. It is a small token of our appreciation for their continued support and trust in KoinBX.”

KoinBX users may easily participate in the Muhurat Trading session by visiting the platform at and logging into their accounts. As for new users, the sign-up procedure is simple and takes very little time.

New Users can get going by following these steps:

Signup/Login with KoinBXComplete KYC VerificationDeposit FundsStart Trading

There has never been a better time to explore the cryptocurrency industry, broaden your investing horizons, or captivate investment potential. KoinBX is demonstrating its dedication to fostering widespread usage of cryptocurrencies by providing a fee-free trading environment and lighting up this Diwali for all users with the introduction of Muhurat Trading.

About KoinBX

KoinBX is a cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2019 with the goal of providing Indian consumers with a platform that is safe, compliant, and straightforward to use. The exchange provides trading with INR pairings for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over a hundred other cryptocurrencies.

