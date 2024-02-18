(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Chino, California, United States, November 11, 2023 – Sell iPhone 15 Pro Max, it can be a difficult job, especially for those who have never done it. Whether you're trying to upgrade to a new model or simply want extra cash, you must have a strategy in place to ensure you get the best possible deal.

That's where this guide comes in. Here, we will provide you with a step-by-step process to sell iPhone 15 Plus. The purpose of this guide is to ensure that you can quickly and confidently navigate the sales process and get the maximum value from your device.

Whether you are trying to upgrade to the latest iPhone or simply want to make extra cash, read on to understand how to sell iPhone 15 Pro Max like a professional. With the right direction, you can turn your old phone into a useful asset that can help you achieve your goal.

If you are going to sell iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is necessary to properly ready your device before selling it. It will not only help you get the most money for your device but also make sure that your personal information is completely erased from your phone.

The following steps will help you prepare to sell iPhone 15 Pro Max :

Before wiping your iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is necessary to back up your data. You can use iCloud or iTunes to back up your photos, contacts, apps, and other data.

Turn off Find iPhone:

Find iPhone is an important security feature that prevents others from accessing your device without your permission, so be sure to turn it off. Set] > [My Name] > Find iPhone > Find iPhone to turn it off.

Where did you purchase your iPhone? If you purchased directly from the Apple store, likely, it has already been unlocked, and you can use it on any carrier. On the other hand, if you purchased from a certain carrier, then the phone is tied to that carrier and may not be compatible with other carriers.

A fully unlocked iPhone is probably more expensive to buy. Therefore, it is best to unlock the SIM lock before finding a buyer. You can do this by contacting your carrier and asking them to fully unlock your iPhone.

Depending on which model you choose to upgrade to, you may need to purchase new accessories, such as chargers, cases, and screen protectors. Subject to the fact that the old accessories are still in good condition, you can include them on the phone you sell or let go as an extra advantage.

If you still have the original package that your phone was in, you may be able to get a little more money when selling your iPhone. Switch to Android? You might want to offer AirPods to new buyers at an extra cost and buy new Bluetooth headphones that are more compatible with the new Android.

If you want to back up your smartphone data before erasing it, you can use either iCloud or iTunes. Even if you want to back up your data automatically using iCloud, I want to manually back up the data on iCloud again. For iTunes, connect your phone to your computer, open the iTunes app, select your phone in Devices, and back it up.

Some third-party apps have the option of backing up data to the app itself. For example, WhatsApp allows you to back up your chats. Settings > Chat > Backup Chat. It's a good idea to manually back up a third-party app in case something goes wrong while migrating data to a new model.

Before you sell your iPhone , be sure to check the photos' location. If your data backup works, you should be able to easily transfer all your photos to your new device. But sometimes it doesn't work. It's a shame to lose important pictures due to technical mishaps.

If you have already saved all your photos to iCloud, you don't have to worry about this procedure. If not, make sure that the photos are transferred to the computer as part of the iTunes backup. There is an option to include photo libraries during backup, so be sure to select it. Just in case, make sure that the photo is in the photo library before erasing the data on your phone.

This step is required only if you have an Apple Watch. The main reason to unpair your Apple Watch is to ensure that you don't continue to send your information to your phone even after your Apple Watch is no longer yours.

To unpair the Apple Watch from your iPhone, first open the Watch app. Then All Clocks > (i) > Unpair Apple Watch > [Name]Unpair the Apple Watch in.” To disable the activation lock, you must enter the Apple ID password. Once this is done, you'll be ready to connect your Apple Watch with your latest phone.

As part of the preparation process, there are several settings that need to be turned off on the old iPhone.“Find iPhone,”“iMessage,” and“FaceTime.” All these need to be disabled so that the future owner does not use to access your information.

To turn off Find iPhone, go to Settings > Name > Find iPhone. If you switch it off, you will be prompted for your Apple ID and password. Then, turn off iMessage and FaceTime in the settings. If you want to change your phone to an Android phone, unregister your phone number from iMessage so that you don't miss your email.

Then, sign out of your Apple ID and iCloud accounts. This will prevent espionage through iCloud. Before you do this, make sure that all of the previous steps have been completed, as you will need to sign in with your Apple ID to use your phone.

To sign out of your Apple ID and iCloud accounts at the same time, click Settings. > [Name] > Go to Sign Out. Key chains, contacts, and other data are not needed for the old iPhone, so refuse the option to hold a copy.

It's time for a big erasure finally to sell a used iPhone 15 ! Before you do this, make sure that your data has been backed up successfully. Once the data is erased, it cannot be undone again. This step takes a long time, so it is best to have your mobile phone connected.

Are you ready? Go to Settings > General > Reset > Clear all content and settings. At this point, you may need to enter a passcode. Finally, you will be asked again if you really want to erase the data and settings. Select Clear iPhone.

Before you put your iPhone 15 for sal e or to a new owner, remove the SIM card and make it available on your new phone. To do this, you need a SIM extraction tool or something that goes into a small hole on the side of the phone.

It is quite possible that you have lost the SIM eject tool after buying the previous phone. In that case, use earrings, clips, staples, etc. Once the SIM card is removed, place it in a small bag so that it is not lost.

The last step to sell used iPhone 15 is to remove the iPhone from the list of trusted devices. To do this, you need to access your Apple account from another device, such as a MacBook or iPad. If you don't have another Apple device, you can go straight to the Apple website and unlink your iPhone from Apple ID.

On Mac, go to System Preferences > Apple ID. On the left, you will see a list of trusted devices. Select the old iPhone and click Remove from Account. Delete any devices you don't recognize.

When you sell iPhon e 15 Plus or let go of your iPhone, make sure all your data is backed up and erased before you pass it. This will protect your personal information and make it as easy as possible for new owners to enjoy your iPhone. When you're ready to activate your new phone, you just need to transfer data and settings from your old phone using iCloud or iTunes.

It is important to clean it before you sell iPhone 15 Plus after clearing all content and settings. Clean the screen and the back of the device using a soft, lint-free cloth. You can also clean the surface of the device using a disinfectant wipe.

By following these actions, you can properly prepare to sell your iPhone 15 Pro Max . This will help you get the most value for your device while ensuring that your personal information is completely erased from your phone.

When determining the value to sell iPhone 15 Pro, several factors will affect it, including its condition, storage capacity, carrier, and whether it is damaged or not.

To determine the value of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can use an online trade-in calculator that takes these factors into account and provides an estimate of the value of the device. In addition, third-party retailers like Gizmogo may offer competitive prices to sell used iPhone 15.

Tips to help you determine the value of the iPhone 15 Pro Max include looking at the current market value of your device, considering device status and storage capacity, and comparing prices offered by various resellers. In addition, keeping your device in good condition and avoiding damage helps to maintain your resale value.

Gizmogo stands out as the top recommendation to sell iPhone 15 plus online, offering a seamless and user-friendly platform. Known for its exceptional customer service, Gizmogo provides a straightforward selling process, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users. The platform is recognized for its competitive pricing on used devices, allowing sellers to get a fair value for their iPhones. Gizmogo supports multiple payment options, providing flexibility for sellers to choose their preferred method. Transactions are not only quick but also secure, enhancing the overall selling experience.

If you prefer a seamless and official process, consider the Apple Trade-In program. By visiting Apple's website, you can input details about your iPhone 15 Plus to receive an estimated trade-in value. If you accept the offer, Apple provides either an Apple Gift Card or a refund on your next purchase. Simply send in your old iPhone, and Apple takes care of the rest.

Gazelle offers a convenient online platform for selling used electronics, including the iPhone 15 Plus. After providing information about your device's condition on their website, you'll receive an instant quote. If you agree to the offer, Gazelle sends a prepaid shipping box. Once they verify your device's condition, payment is issued through options like check, PayPal, or an Amazon gift card.

For a more direct user-to-user selling experience, Swappa is an excellent choice. List your iPhone 15 Plus on Swappa's platform, detailing its condition and setting your asking price. When a buyer makes a purchase, you ship the device directly to them. Swappa ensures a secure transaction by verifying the device's status, providing a more hands-on selling experience.

Yes! Even if the old iPhone 15 is broken, it's fine. We also buy out broken devices, so it does not affect the quality of your device. In fact, we accept all types of iPhones 15 because I know that some things cannot be easily repaired.

Electronic waste is harmful, and harmful components can later cause serious health problems. That's why we buy out the broken iPhone 15 and try to recycle it responsibly. We will always strive for good and ensure that all electronic waste is reused.

In summary, to sell iPhone 15 Pro Max online for cash demands a strategic approach. This guide has provided a clear roadmap, from meticulous preparation steps to tips on determining your device's value. For a seamless and trustworthy selling experience.





