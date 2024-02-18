Fusionex International Shines Bright As Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards 2021 Honoree

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Kuala Lumpur – Fusionex International , a leading force in the realm of data technology, proudly stands among the elite recipients of the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards 2021. This coveted recognition not only underscores Fusionex International's dedication to excellence but also acknowledges its trailblazing innovations in the ever-evolving landscape of data technology.







The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards 2021 are a celebration of organizations that not only set new benchmarks in performance but also exhibit outstanding success across various dimensions of their operations. Fusionex International has emerged as a standout among the 17 top companies honored, showcasing prowess in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

The virtual awards ceremony serves as a dynamic platform to spotlight companies consistently demonstrating exceptional performance and contributing significantly to their industries. Renowned global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan meticulously selects honorees through a rigorous process involving in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research, spotlighting the best practices within the industry.

This accolade from Frost & Sullivan reaffirms Fusionex International's standing as a trailblazer in the data technology sector. The company's unyielding commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and consistently delivering outstanding results sets it apart in the highly competitive market.

“We are honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with other esteemed recipients of the Best Practices Awards 2021. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to driving excellence and innovation in the dynamic field of data technology,” said Dato Seri Ivan Teh, CEO & Founder at Fusionex International.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practice Awards play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and positive change in the global economy. By spotlighting and celebrating achievements, as exemplified by Fusionex International, Frost & Sullivan aims to inspire other companies to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

To witness the award ceremony and join in celebrating Fusionex International's success, interested individuals can visit the official event website at [ ]. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Fusionex International extends heartfelt appreciation to its clients, partners, and dedicated team members whose collective efforts have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone. The company remains resolute in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering exceptional solutions, and setting new benchmarks in the data technology landscape.













About Fusionex International

Fusionex International is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex International is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex International is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner's 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex Review data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC's MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

For more info, please visit