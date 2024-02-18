High School State Football Provides Live Score Updates For Bishop Gorman Vs. Liberty In The 2023 Nevada State Class 5A Division I Championship Final

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Oklahoma, United States, November 21, 2023 – The Bishop Gorman football team will face off tonight in the Class 5A-Division finals to clinch the state championship game against Liberty . The 2023 Nevada high school state football championship games will be played Saturday at Mackay Stadium and the following Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium. For the first time in state history, seven teams will win state titles, two more than the previous five as Class 5A was split into three classifications prior to the start of the season. Here's a breakdown of those games, four of which were at Allegiant Stadium and three at Mackay Stadium.

Nevada high school state football title games

Gorman has won 12 of the last 13 large-class Nevada state titles, the lone year it didn't do so being 2019 when it was upset by Liberty in the regional playoffs 2023. The Gaels are big favorites in this game and enter at 11-0, including a 49-6 regular-season win over Liberty, which went 10-2 during the regular season. Bishop Gorman is No. 1 in the nation in the MaxPreps rankings.

NIAA State football championship Finals games Schedule 2023

B ishop Gorman vs Liberty

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023, at 7:00pm, Allegiant Stadium

Bishop Manogue vs Faith Lutheran

Class 5A-II: 12:20 p.m. Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium:

Galena vs Legacy Live

Class 5A-III: 5 p.m. Saturday at Mackay Stadium:

Sunrise Mountain vs. Centennial

Class 4A: 3:40 p.m. Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium:

Truckee vs. SLAM

Class 3A: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mackay Stadium:

Pershing County vs. Lake Mead

Class 2A: 9 a.m. Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium:

Eureka vs. Pahranagat Valley

Class 1A: 10 a.m. Saturday at Mackay Stadium:

Manogue aims for its 14th state title but first in the large class, doing so in the newly former 5A-II. The Miners last won a state title in 2003 in the 3A, which capped back-to-back titles. Coach Ernie Howren is in his sixth state championship game looking for his first win (the previous five were against Gorman). The Southern foe, Faith Lutheran, lost to Reed, 38-24, the same Reed team Manogue beat 45-0.

The Grizzlies have never won a state football championship with this marking Galena's second state title game appearance (it lost to Las Vegas, 33-6, in 2006). The Grizzlies upset Douglas last week in the regional title game and have won six straight games. Southern opponent, Legacy, is 7-4 and has never won a state football title, so a first-time champ will be crowned at Mackay Stadium on Saturday.

The all-South 4A final pits 9-1 Sunrise Mountain against 10-1 Centennial, which has been the far more dominant of these two teams.

Truckee aims for back-to-back state titles and an undefeated season in a rematch of last year's state championship game when the Wolverines blasted SLAM, 40-13. Truckee has won 21 straight games and is looking for back-to-back titles since winning four in a row from 2009-12. The Wolverines' 13 titles are tied for the sixth most in state football history. SLAM is 10-1, its lone loss in the opener vs. Arizona College Prep.

Pershing County represents the North as it goes for state title No. 11, including its first since winning three in a row from 2016-18. After an 0-3 start, the Mustangs have won nine in a row, including a forfeit, while holding each of those opponents to single-digits (five have been shutouts). Lake Mead is 9-1 while outscoring opponents, 512-71. The Eagles have held eight of its 10 foes to single-digits with four shutouts.

One of three undefeated teams in Nevada along with Gorman and Truckee, Eureka is out to capture its first state football title since 1999 (and fourth ever). The Vandals have won its 10 games by an average score of 41-8. Their opponent, Pahranagat Valley, is a powerhouse that's won 23 state championships, including 14 of the last 16 eight-man crowns. Eureka won the regular-season matchup between the teams, 14-6.





