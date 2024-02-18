               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Moneyshow's First-Ever Hometown Symposium To Feature 50+ Highly Acclaimed, Widely Followed Investing And Trading Experts


(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) “Prepare Your Portfolio for a Crucial Year Ahead: 2024” Conference to Cover Markets, Economics, Politics, Energy, Real Estate, and More

Sarasota, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire – MoneyShow has been educating self-directed investors and traders for more than 42 years. Now, for the first time ever, the privately held financial media company is hosting an Investment Masters Symposium in its own hometown of Sarasota.



This signature event will feature more than 50 top money managers, strategists, economists, analysts, and publishers. Each will share their knowledge, insights, and recommendations with hundreds of attendees at the conference, which will run from Dec. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota resort.

MoneyShow Founder, Chair, and CEO Kim Githler, remarking on the occasion, said:“We have helped Florida investors find expert guidance and market education in the Orlando area for decades. But many of the self-directed investors and high-net-worth individuals I've spoken with here in Sarasota have asked for the chance to learn in their own 'backyard'. With so many investors and so much wealth migrating to Florida since the pandemic, it made perfect sense to bring the experts home to Sarasota.”

Over the course of three days, Symposium attendees will gain insights into key economic, financial, and political drivers in the equity, fixed-income, and commodities markets. They will also learn about important trends and attractive opportunities in real estate, alternative investments, and sectors like energy, industrials, and technology.

Featured financial experts in the speaker lineup include:

  • Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist, Bianco Research, LLC
  • Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media
  • Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co.
  • Alejandra Grindal, Chief Economist, Ned Davis Research
  • Edward Yardeni, President, Yardeni Research
  • Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research
  • Thomas Lee, Managing Partner & Head of Research, Fundstrat Global Advisors

Featured presentations and panel topics include:

  • How to Capitalize on a Wild Interest Rate Environment...and an Even More Wild 2024 Political Cycle
  • The 4th Industrial Revolution: How to Make Sure Your Portfolio Participates
  • What Asset Classes, Stocks, and ETFs Will Outperform the Market in 2024
  • The Real Winners in the AI Craze
  • Déjà vu All Over Again: The 1970s or the 1920s
  • The New Normal: Leveraging Emerging Tech Trends and the New Workforce
  • Biden, Trump, or a“Dark Horse?”; Which Candidate Will Win the White House and What You Should Do About It

For complete details on this first-ever hometown Symposium, visit . Or for other questions and assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers at this year's event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

Press Contact
 Mike Larson
VP/Editor-in-Chief
MoneyShow

941-955-0323

About MoneyShow
 MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals“Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

