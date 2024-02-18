Dailycrypto Unveils 5 Things To Know About Crypto Trading

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Claymont, Delaware, United States, November 20, 2023 – Cryptocurrencies are seeing a flurry of interest. The price of Bitcoin has surged over $35,000 for the first time since May 2022 and investors are hyped that a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be approved in the U.S. for the first time.

So, with all this buzz, there are a few things every trader should know about the crypto markets before taking the plunge. Even for those who have dabbled before, it's important to remember some essential crypto trading guidelines. We're covering five important rules for safely navigating the crypto markets.

Thorough research is crucial to understanding the still-nascent cryptocurrency sector and its risks. It's good to begin by understanding the technology behind cryptocurrencies. More specifically, when trading a digital asset, it is important to evaluate its price history, as well as the utility of the project that the coin powers.

Next, it's essential to delve into regulation as this differs from country to country and is still evolving. Then, become familiar with cybersecurity risks, relating to the blockchain. Explore whether your preferred exchanges are safe, which are recommended, and how cryptocurrencies are stored. Finally, it's vital to learn about each cryptocurrency before buying, even in day trading.

Trading cryptocurrencies is risky. Though these digital assets have been highly rewarding for some, they remain very risky, even when the market looks like it is recovering. The risks come from the exceptional volatility characteristic of the crypto market, which is greatly influenced by investor and market sentiment.

There are still many scams in the crypto space, as well as weak projects that can suddenly wipe out crypto value when they fail. It is estimated that crypto hackers stole nearly $4 billion in cryptocurrencies in 2022 alone.“Only invest what you can afford to lose” is an often-heard phrase in the space that crypto investors should always take on board.

Anyone interested in crypto trading should develop a plan based on research and knowing their personal limits. Getting a good strategy together should not only include assessing each coin based on its history, credibility, community, and utility but also developing a broader strategy for how to trade crypto. A strategy might include setting limits, deciding how long to hold each crypto, and when to respond to signs it's time to sell.

Common strategies for new crypto traders include dollar-cost averaging (DCA), HODLing, or swing trading. One way to limit exposure is to diversify an investment portfolio into numerous cryptocurrencies. Another is to use different platforms for trading. There are centralized crypto exchanges like Binance, Kraken, or OKX, as well as decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and Curve. Some platforms offer contracts for differences (CFDs), forex, or conventional stocks like FXGT brokers, eToro , and Capital.

There are several tools and order types that crypto traders can use to mitigate the risks of trading cryptocurrencies. The first tool that every crypto trader should become familiar with is the stop-loss order. The primary purpose of a stop-loss order is to prevent losses should a crypto price begin to plummet. The order automatically triggers a market order to sell when the crypto price hits a pre-set level, the“stop price.” A stop price will depend on investment goals and risk tolerance. Many traders set the stop price just under the original purchase price, but the stop price can also be set above the purchase price to secure gains as a crypto's value rises.

It's believed that around 6 million Bitcoins, worth around $554 billion, are lost because the owners misplaced or forgot their private crypto keys or lost hardware wallet devices. This staggering figure illustrates how important it is to secure cryptocurrency wallet keys. Funds cannot be withdrawn from a cryptocurrency wallet address without a private key. If the key is lost or stolen, the entire investment is gone.

Budding crypto traders should also understand the difference between hot crypto wallets (online) and cold wallets (hardware wallets) and the benefits of using both types. Some traders might keep smaller balances on crypto exchanges ready for use, but despite the convenience of a hot wallet, it is far less secure than the offline, cold wallet alternative. Long-term crypto holdings are usually moved to the most secure crypto storage option, predominantly a hardware wallet device.

That's five things to know about crypto trading. Of course, there is much more to learn that can help make your crypto trading safer and more successful!





