Steptoe & Johnson Announces Move To New Office Space In Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA / Evertise AI PR / November 20, 2023 / Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is excited to announce that it moved the location of its Pittsburgh office on November 20 to a new space at One PPG Place. Situated in the heart of Pittsburgh's central business district, adjacent to Market Square, the new office space marks an exciting new chapter for the firm. The Pittsburgh office first opened in 2020 to enhance accessibility for its clients and to emphasize the firm's dedication to deliver a full-service platform in western Pennsylvania.

“We are excited about the move to our new space at One PPG Place,” said Christopher Passodelis Jr., Office Managing Member of the Pittsburgh office.“By making a 10-year commitment to this location, we eagerly anticipate further expansion and look forward to building upon the successes we have achieved here in the Pittsburgh market.”

The new address of the Pittsburgh office is:

One PPG Place

Suite 3300

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Click here to reach any of the attorneys practicing in Pittsburgh, PA.

