VINFAST OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES VF 7 PRICED FROM VND850 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY USD 35,000)

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Hanoi, November 21, 2023 – VinFast has officially launched VF 7, a smart electric vehicle in the C segment. Coming with a spacious interior, top-notch technologies, and outstanding performance, the VinFast VF 7 is positioned to ignite passions and usher users into the new era of electric mobility.







The VF 7 is the sixth model that completes VinFast's pure electric SUV lineup, covering the A to E segments.

The VinFast VF 7 offers two trims – the Base and the Plus fabricated in an“asymmetric aerospace” language by Italian designer, Torino Design. The design concept represents notions of freedom, technology, sophistication, and bold personality.

One notable feature is the unique bird-wing-shaped LED strip that distinguishes the front and rear of the vehicle, which is VinFast's signature. The roof elegantly slopes towards the coupe-style rear, accompanied by large wheel arches and up to 20-inch alloy wheels. This contributes to the vehicle's dynamic and sporty appearance.

The VF 7 boasts a spacious interior with premium vegan-leather seats, measuring 4,545mm in length (and a wheelbase of 2,840mm), 1,890mm in width, 1,635 in height, and has a ground clearance of 190mm.

The design of the VF 7 prioritizes the driver's comfort and convenience, featuring a 12 infotainment screen, a head-up display (HUD) that projects information onto the windshield, a dual-tone D-cut steering wheel, and an elegantly designed gear shift button resembling piano keys.







The VF 7 offers six exterior and two interior color options, providing a personalized touch. The Plus trim allows even more customization with a dual-tone interior that can match anyone's personality and preferences. Moreover, it offers a panoramic glass roof, which is available only in the Plus version, undoubtedly elevating the driving experience to another level in the C segment.

In terms of performance, the VF 7 Plus includes two electric motors that make it one of the most powerful engines within its segment, generating up to 260 kW (equivalent to 349 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. Additionally, its all-wheel-drive driveline and a 75.3 kWh battery offer a target estimate of a driving range of up to 431 km per full charge (WLTP standards).

The VF 7 Base has a single electric motor that can generate a maximum power of 130 kW (equivalent to 174 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. It boasts a 59.6 kWh battery that can cover up to 375 km per full charge (WLTP standards). The VF 7 Base is ideal for city commutes, while the plus trim is perfect for those looking to travel longer distances at higher speeds.

The VinFast VF 7 is packed with up to 8 airbags and advanced safety systems including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Roll Over Mitigation (ROM), and more. The Plus trim is especially equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) including 11 basic and 15 advanced features. Upon delivery, basic ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, door opening warning, front automatic emergency brake, and 360 surround view monitoring, while other features will be remotely updated by VinFast, free of charge, in 2024.

Both Plus and Base trims come with the VF Connect package, featuring a range of top-notch technologies and smart features. These features include a virtual assistant that can communicate with different Vietnamese dialects, in-car voice control, question-and-answer capabilities, and more. The package also has auto e-call, intrusion alert, and time-fencing. These features are exclusive to the VinFast VF 7 and set it apart from other gasoline-powered cars in the same segment.

In Vietnam, the Base variant is priced at VND850 million (approximately USD35,000 excluding the battery), or VND999 million (approximately USD 41,000 including the battery). On the other hand, the Plus trim has a price of VND999 million (approximately USD 41,000 excluding the battery), or VND1.199 billion (approximately USD49,000 including the battery).

In the Vietnamese market, VinFast is offering a battery leasing package at a monthly cost of VND2.9 million (approximately USD120) for a maximum travel distance of up to 3,000 km per month. For travel ranges exceeding 3,000 km, the monthly fee will be VND4.8 million (approximately USD198). A deposit of VND 41 million (approximately USD1,695) will be required for the battery lease. Upon contract termination, battery returns to VinFast, or transferring the vehicle and battery to another owner, this deposit will be refunded to customers.

The VF 7 is backed by a warranty that lasts for 10 years or 200,000 kilometers (whichever comes first). Additionally, the battery warranty provides coverage for 10 years with no limit on mileage. Customers in Vietnam can enjoy VinFast's outstanding aftersales services including mobile service, mobile charging, 24/7 roadside assistance, the Special Aftersales Policy, a commitment to repurchase used electric cars after five years, and many more. The public charging station network covers highways, urban areas, schools, hospitals, shopping centers, etc. across 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam ensuring convenient experiences on every journey across the country.

VinFast will start accepting reservations for the VF 7 from December 2, 2023, directly at VinFast Store network and its dealers' showrooms across Vietnam, or online at Customers who make a non-refundable deposit of VND50 million (approximately USD2,000) before December 31, 2023, will receive a further discount of VND30 million (approximately USD1,200), from the vehicle price. Additionally, customers will get free one-year charging at all VinFast's public charging stations in Vietnam. These benefits will not be transferred if the deposit gets handed over to another person.

The first VF 7 deliveries to customers in Vietnam are expected to commence by early 2024.

For more details about the VF 7 and other VinFast models, please visit the website , or the fan page , or the hotline at 1900232389.