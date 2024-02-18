U.S. dollar rises on prospects of interest rate cuts despite mixed economic data

(MENAFN) In today's trading session, the US dollar demonstrated resilience, poised to secure its fifth consecutive week of gains, as traders assessed the latest economic indicators and anticipated a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. The dollar index, a measure of the currency's performance against six major rivals, edged up by 0.13 percent to 104.40 during today's session, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous session. Notably, the index is on track to achieve weekly gains of 0.3 percent, highlighting the currency's sustained strength in the market.



The dollar's dip in value on Thursday can be attributed to mixed economic data from the United States. While January's retail sales figures fell below expectations, a separate report underscored the robustness of the labor market. However, the overall trend of strong economic indicators has led to a reevaluation of expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Traders have tempered their anticipation for imminent and substantial reductions in interest rates, reflecting a more cautious stance on monetary policy adjustments.



Conversely, the Japanese yen experienced a decline of 0.22 percent against the dollar, reaching 150.26, hovering around the critical 150 level that often triggers market vigilance for potential intervention by the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, other major currencies also witnessed slight declines, with the euro slipping by 0.11 percent to USD1.0761 and the British pound falling to USD1.2582, a decrease of 0.15 percent.



In summary, the US dollar's resilience in today's session reflects traders' optimism regarding the strength of the US economy, despite mixed economic data. While expectations of interest rate reductions persist, recent indicators have tempered the anticipation for aggressive policy measures in the near term, signaling a more nuanced outlook for monetary policy in the coming months.

