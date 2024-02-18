Things Are Looking Bright At Greycoat Real Estate

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





One of the biggest success stories in London commercial real estate of the past few decades is Greycoat Real Estate, a specialist in the development and asset management of large and complex projects.

In the past 45 years, the company has built a name for itself in the complicated London market by providing the highest quality commercial properties in the city.

Recently Greycoat moved offices to 15 Suffolk Street in London. After previously leasing an office from the Crown Estate, it now co-owns the building from which it operates.

The new offices are a perfect example of the types of properties Greycoat is known for operating and managing - an elegant, well-furnished, high-quality building that offers modern office space in a classic design. Constructed in the mid-1950s after the original building was bombed during World War II, the front elevation matches the original Georgian design of famous British architect John Nash. Greycoat had undertaken the asset management of the building in 2021, conducting extensive refurbishment of the building to facilitate a net-zero strategy.

Also this year, Greycoat secured one of the largest London lettings of 2023. In May the company completed the acquisition of Sancroft, the former London headquarters of Goldman Sachs at 15 Newgate Street, for £315 million (approximately $383 million) from Chinese developer Shimao. Shimao had bought the building from Deka in 2015 for £270 million and over the next few years, had spent £54 million upgrading the property by the time Goldman moved out.

The Intercontinental Exchange has leased 127,000 square feet at Sancroft in a deal that takes the 303,000-square-foot building to full occupancy.

The largest leasing deal in London in the first half of the year was also at Sancroft. U.S.-headquartered law firm Goodwin Procter secured 90,000 square feet in the building for a reported rent of £82.50 per square foot, according to analysts at BNP Paribas Real Estate. Convene - a meeting, event , and office venues provider - is the other occupier in the building, with 45,000 square feet.

Becoming Synonymous With Quality

The secret behind Greycoat's continued success is its focus on quality over quantity within the London commercial real estate market. For more than 40 years it's owned and operated central London properties that deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Founded in 1976, Greycoat was listed on the London Stock Exchange for 21 years before going private once more in 1999, and since 2012 has invested in and managed new projects with valuing £1.3 billion.

As London has changed, so has Greycoat's portfolio.

During its first 20 years, Greycoat was a classic real estate investment company, originating ideas and developing them based on its founders' understanding of the London market, the needs of the city, and keen analysis of market fundamentals. In the last quarter of the 20th century, Greycoat executed 54 projects totaling approximately 5.5 million square feet.

The move from a public to a private company in 1999 was aimed at enhancing the firm's decision-making and innovation, allowing for the opportunity to assert more control over its projects based on the objectives of its partnership. Since then, Greycoat has been able to focus intently on developing high-quality assets for a city increasing its demand for sophisticated office space.

During this time, the company executed and managed 19 projects of around 4 million square feet, including Chesham House at 30 Warwick Street and 101 New Cavendish Street.

Notable of Greycoat's early work as a private company is the development of Devonshire Square and the Cutlers Gardens Estate. Greycoat had been retained as the asset manager of the spaces in 2003 when anchor tenant Aon was contemplating a move to Canary Wharf. Realizing how the real estate market was moving toward a desire for greater quality, Greycoat rethought the proposition for the 12 buildings in the development. It completely refurbished and reposited the asset to incorporate retail-led landscaped courtyards, a hotel, a residential block, and an overall rebranding. Thanks to quick thinking and attention to detail, Greycoat was able to retain Aon on enhanced lease terms and dramatically improve the property's value.

Adapting Through Changing Times

With each development on which it embarks, Greycoat keeps a firm focus on the changing needs of its tenants and investors.

In 2021, as the London real estate market was suffering valuation decreases and lower tenancy rates caused by the global pandemic, Greycoat went against common thinking to acquire a long leasehold interest in a new property. Stirling Square in SW1 is a purpose-built office and residential building that comprises around 110,000 square feet. It was originally developed in 1999 and designed by the late Sir James Stirling.

In ordinary times, Stirling Square would have been a highly sought-after property commanding a premium. Yet in 2021, the commercial real estate climate was anything but ordinary. Companies and investors weren't interested in growing their portfolios. Instead, they were focused on cutting costs and offloading underperforming properties. Yet the company had taken the long view, already understanding in 2021 that in a post-pandemic world - whenever it came - the needs of commercial tenants would evolve. After the acquisition, Greycoat refurbished Stirling Square, preparing it for the post-pandemic market. The firm turned the building toward a net-zero energy usage strategy and placed a greater emphasis on health and safety concerns. Anticipating that office workers would require new types of spaces to conduct their in-office work, the company improved the space at Stirling Square for a more robust emphasis on collaborative working environments.

The Greycoat that recently moved into its offices at 15 Suffolk Street is one that understands the traditions of the past, but keeps its eye firmly on the future needs of London and its businesses. The firm focuses on adding value throughout the lifecycle of buildings - from sourcing and acquisition to corporate management, leasing and asset development, and management.