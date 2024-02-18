Trump criticizes US financial commitment to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has criticized the United States' financial commitment to Ukraine, stating that NATO countries mock the United States for spending significant sums on the Eastern European nation. Trump's comments came during a press conference in New York, where he emphasized the need for NATO allies to "pay up" and cover their share of the expenses related to Ukraine. He specifically highlighted the disparity in financial contributions, citing the United State's commitment of USD200 billion compared to other NATO countries' combined contribution of USD25 billion.



While conservative figures often inaccurately state that President Joe Biden's spending on Ukraine is USD200 billion, the actual amount allocated for military, economic, and humanitarian aid is approximately USD113 billion. Out of this, around USD67 billion has been sent directly to Kiev, with the remainder utilized by the United States military and other government agencies.



President Biden is currently urging Congress to pass a USD95 billion foreign aid bill, including more than USD60 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine. However, the bill faces obstacles in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson seeks to tie it to significant changes in United States immigration law and increased funding for border security.



Trump asserted that NATO allies ridicule the United States for its perceived generosity, stating that they view the nation as "the stupid country" due to its leadership's willingness to provide substantial financial aid whenever requested. The comments highlight ongoing debates about international financial commitments and the distribution of responsibilities within NATO, with implications for global diplomacy and alliances.





