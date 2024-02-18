Fxcape Marks New Era Of Growth With Strategic Partnerships In CFD Trading

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) London, England, United Kingdom, November 23, 2022 – FXcape , an innovator in the Contract for Difference (CFD) trading space, enthusiastically announces significant accomplishments and strategic expansions as it concludes an exceptional third quarter in 2023. Founded in 2018, FXcape has rapidly become a key player in the global CFD trading market, offering state-of-the-art and efficient investment solutions.

Record Performance in Third Quarter of 2023

FXcape achieved a milestone by reporting a striking 22% profit on client portfolios, currently valued at approximately $60 million USD, in the third quarter of 2023. This achievement highlights FXcape's commitment to delivering sophisticated investment strategies and market insights, which empower clients to navigate successfully in the ever-evolving world of CFD trading.

Consolidating Position in Indian Market

With a significant client base in India, FXcape has solidified its presence in the region. Notably, a $12 million USD investment from Kotak Mahindra Bank in March 2019 marked a turning point. This strategic partnership has generated an 87% return on investment, illustrating FXcape's expertise in optimizing portfolio performance.

New Partnership with ICICI Bank

FXcape is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with ICICI Bank, a leading financial institution in India. This collaboration involves a significant $20 million USD investment, elevating FXcape's managed portfolio to an impressive $80 million USD.

A Vision for Exclusivity

In line with its vision for exclusive service, FXcape intends to limit new registrations upon reaching a portfolio size of $100 million USD. This approach is aimed at maintaining the highest level of service and personalized client care.

Regulatory Developments

FXcape is currently in the process of obtaining regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, further cementing its commitment to compliance and best practice standards in international finance.

Continuing the Path of Excellence

FXcape remains dedicated to leading in the CFD trading industry, driven by a commitment to innovation, client success, and prudent financial stewardship. The company's trajectory is defined by strategic partnerships, consistent growth, and a deep understanding of global financial markets.

About FXcape

Founded in 2018 in New Delhi, India, FXcape is a premier online platform for CFD trading, offering clients worldwide access to a broad spectrum of markets including forex, indices, commodities, and more. Focused on innovative technology, comprehensive market research, and customer-centric services, FXcape has established itself as a reliable partner for investors looking to capitalize on the dynamic world of CFD trading.





