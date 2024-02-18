Institute For Performance Management Announces Content Updates To Performance Management Certification Course

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Columbia, Maryland, USA, November 30, 2023 – The Institute for Performance Management (IPM) is pleased to announce a substantial update to the course content on its flagship certification course, the Certificate in Performance Management. The content updates reflect the significant changes to the performance management and appraisals process driven by macro events, such as the advent of AI and post-Covid societal changes.

The content improvements mirror a number of new trends in performance management, such as a focus on development rather than ratings, shift from annual to continuous feedback and an increasing use of technology, including the dramatic impact of AI.

“We are excited to announce these very significant updates to our certification course that reflect our changing world and its impact on our profession,” said James Bush, Certification Director of the IPM.“Performance management is a critical skill for any business professional who wants to be successful in today's business environment. Having knowledge of the most up-to-date best practices is key to career success.”

The fully self-paced and online performance management certification course is a comprehensive program in best practices covers all aspects of performance management, from setting goals and objectives to providing feedback and conducting performance appraisals with employees . The course is designed to help business managers develop the skills they need to create a high-performance culture in their organization.

The certification course has been approved by an Industry Advisory Council, which ensures that the course is aligned with the latest industry trends and best practices. The council is made up of experts from a variety of industries, including technology, energy, and government.

The Certificate in Performance Management is an online training course, so students can learn at their own pace and from anywhere in the world. As the course is self-paced, students can start and stop the course as often as necessary and complete within their own timeframe.

About the Institute for Performance Management

The Institute for Performance Management is a global cross-industry initiative designed to raise the standard of performance management training and evaluation worldwide. To ensure that our courses reflect best practices in business globally, each course has been reviewed and approved by senior thought leaders in performance management at some of the world's largest and most successful employers.





