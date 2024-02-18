Steve Forbes To Receive The American Patriot Award

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Sarasota, Fla., December 4, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire – In a momentous event at MoneyShow's upcoming Investment Masters Symposium Sarasota, Kim Githler, Chair and CEO of MoneyShow, will have the honor of presenting Steve Forbes with The American Patriot Award. This prestigious ceremony will take place Wednesday, December 6, at 4:00 pm.

Steve Forbes, the epitome of entrepreneurial spirit and a staunch advocate for liberty and free-market capitalism, will be recognized for his significant contributions to investor education and American entrepreneurship.

As the head of Forbes Media and the host of the“What's Ahead” podcast, Mr. Forbes has been a guiding force in economic wisdom and insight, reaching over 150 million people monthly. His latest book, Inflation: What It Is, Why It's Bad, and How to Fix It, further establishes his role as a leading expert in navigating complex economic challenges.

The award presentation will be a part of the Investment Masters Symposium conference, which will run from December 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Symposium attendees will gain insights into key economic, financial, and political drivers in the equity, fixed-income, and commodities markets. They will also learn about important trends and attractive opportunities in real estate, alternative investments, and sectors like energy, industrials, and technology.

This event promises to be a landmark occasion, celebrating the achievements of one of the most influential figures in the world of business and finance. It is an opportunity for attendees to witness a moment of recognition for a man whose work has shaped the landscape of entrepreneurship and free-market economics.

For more information about the event and to register to attend, please visit MoneyShow's website.

