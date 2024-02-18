Moneyshow Announces Prestigious Award To A.G. Lafley And Michael Klauber At The Investment Masters Symposium

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Sarasota, Fla., December 6, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire – MoneyShow is proud to announce that A.G. Lafley, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, and Michael Klauber, co-founder of The Bay Park, will be honored with a distinguished award at the Investment Masters Symposium. The ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, December 6, at 4 pm at the Hyatt Sarasota.

A.G. Lafley, known for his transformative leadership at Procter & Gamble, and Michael Klauber, an entrepreneur and cornerstone of Sarasota for over 50 years, have been instrumental in the realization of The Bay Park project in Sarasota. This 53-acre development is not just a park but a symbol of community spirit and cultural richness, reflecting the arts, culture, and social fabric of Sarasota.

The Bay Park: A Landmark Achievement for Sarasota

The Bay Park's significance to Sarasota can be likened to that of Central Park to New York City. With Sarasota's population and the 53-acre size of The Bay Park, the ratio of people to park acreage is comparable to New York City's population with Central Park's 843 acres. This comparison underscores the monumental achievement of The Bay Park in providing a vast, communal green space for the city's residents and visitors, similar to the iconic Central Park in one of the world's most populous cities.

The Bay Park is a $200 million project, which aims to re-imagine 53 acres of Sarasota's bayfront. The Bay Park will become a destination for families to enjoy Sarasota's rich arts and cultural activities. It is also poised to become a central hub for community engagement and is a testament to the city's commitment to enhancing its cultural landscape.

A.G. Lafley's strategic insight and Michael Klauber's dedication to our community have been pivotal in turning this dream into a reality. Their contributions through philanthropy, hard work, and passion for community development have been invaluable in the flourishing of Sarasota.

MoneyShow is excited to honor these two remarkable individuals for their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community enhancement. We invite all attendees of the Investment Masters Symposium to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion.

