Ghostwriters Central Introduces Ghostwriting For Business By Lisa Montalto

Lancaster, California, United States, December 6, 2023 – As most marketing professionals know, brand awareness is the best way to bring in new customers. And there's no better way to do that than through web content. Whether through website content, blogs, articles, social media, or videos, it all works together to keep your brand in the spotlight. Staying relevant and at top of mind is easier and more effective than paying millions for a Super Bowl ad.

Within the last 10 years, the importance of content for business has grown. We've learned that advertising platforms, such as TV, radio, print, and even online ads, while effective, just don't compare to the enormous appeal of compelling content. Why? Because it's a trust issue. People tend to believe what they read or see when it comes from an unbiased source.

Consumers today are highly influenced by what they read or see online and don't like a hard sell. Instead, a well-constructed article or story that reveals the need for your product or service gets the most conversions. Videos on YouTube using regular people rate the highest in terms of building and maintaining an audience. One thing many businesses have learned is that building a following equals built-in repeat customers.

Not as many people care if John Travolta loves T-Mobile or Snoop Dawg lives in his Sketchers, they respond more to Sally Sue whose skin glows after using Shiseido moisturizer. Or maybe they've read an article about how families are bonding over matching Christmas pajamas with a clever segue to Pajama Gram, who just so happens to specialize in the cutest family pajama sets out there. Or what happens when you post a blog about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids and you just happen to sell Salmon Oil supplements? And what happens when you do all of the above - a video, an article, a blog, web content, and social media stories and posts? Well, you can just imagine, right?

Social Media influencers have a built-in audience of hundreds of thousands of followers. Those people are die-hard and dedicated to whatever that influencer says. Put the right words in their mouths and reap the benefits. But it all starts with content and there's the right way to do it and the wrong way. Bad content will drive people away and since content is so memorable, it might be hard to win them back. In fact, bad content can go as viral as good content but will have the opposite effect of what you desire.

This is where ghostwriting services are hugely beneficial to your business. While you stick to doing what you do best, a ghostwriter will do what they do best: Write content that sells. While remaining behind the scenes, the ghostwriter will write copy and content for you in whatever capacity you need. All you need to do is tell them about your company and your goals. Then sit back and let them go to work.

Most businesses that use ghostwriters for their content see their revenue grow exponentially over just weeks to months. Yes, it's that quick and much quicker than an advertising campaign. Businesses that use content as their marketing strategy see 13 times higher return on investment than marketers who stick to a traditional advertising campaign. What's more appealing for a company's bottom line is that content marketing is cheaper. There's no hiring of actors or graphic designers. You're not paying for time, spots, or clicks. There hasn't been a better time in history when word of mouth had the longest reach. You're building a relationship with your customers rather than a transactional experience.

Consistency is one of the most important factors when it comes to the success of content marketing in your business. And when you incorporate SEO in your content the boost to your online traffic is dramatic.

If you're sold on content marketing and the importance of using a business copywriter who is experienced in weaving together words that sell, Ghostwriters Central, Inc. , can help with ghostwriters they've hand-selected and vetted. Just remember that when it comes to purchases, you're more likely to buy from people you like and trust, and that all comes from building a brand with a personality that appeals to the masses.





Contact Details:

Name: Michael McKown

Company: Ghostwriters Central

Email: ...

Phone: 888-743-9939

Website:

Address: 2008 E. Ivyton St., Lancaster, CA 93535, US