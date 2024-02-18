Track My Package Unveils The Surge Of E-Commerce, Highlighting Post-COVID Transformation In The USA

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Faisalabad, Punjab, Pakistan – The global outbreak of Covid 19 has undoubtedly brought drastic changes to a wide variety of industries worldwide. From shutting down schools, colleges, and universities to elevating the logistics industry, the pandemic has acted as a miracle and a global disaster.

However, the impact of this pandemic on e-commerce businesses is something we can never talk about enough! According to the ARTS repor , e-commerce sales were elevated by $244.2 billion, or 43% in 2020.

From getting groceries delivered to your doorsteps within 30 minutes to successful shipment of gifts and parcels to another corner of the world, post-COVID-19 has given area of success to many new business aspects, most importantly,“Parcel Tracking Technology.”

Consequently, in today's discussion, we will be thoroughly evaluating the post-COVID-19 transformation that occurred in the United States and shaped the e-commerce industry. So. let's dig in and uncover the facts!

The Concept of the E-Commerce Industry Before Covid Global Outbreak

Even before the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce was already a rapidly growing industry. In 2019, e-commerce sales reached a revenue of $3.9 trillion and $5.2 trillion in 2021 and are expected to hit $8.1 trillion by 2028. [Source ]

As digitalized modernization is the biggest aspect of this era, more and more retailers were turning to e-commerce business before the pandemic, utilizing the power of the internet, reaching a larger audience, serving international leads, and creating an impact on their business globally.

But COVID-19 has brought revolutionary changes to the lives of people all around the globe. From digital educational activities to online shopping experiences, e-commerce and logistics industries have certainly benefited the most.

The Effect of the Covid-19 Pandemic on E-commerce Industry

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the e-commerce industry, and these long-term effects will contribute to the skyrocketing success of this sector in the future.

The biggest factor that contributes to this sudden growth of the e-commerce sector is the strong adoption of the internet, mobiles, and technology. As people were restricted from performing their daily life activities like working from the office, attending schools and college, going out shopping, or even meeting and interacting with people, digital media advancements rescued them and saved them from the life-stopping consequences.

And the same digital technology enables people to get used to the usage of technology, establishing it as a critical and essential part of our daily lives along with making regular usage of digital media.

Moreover, the effectiveness and convenience of implementing the e-commerce-based aspects are other factors for the sudden growth of this sector in Covid. Same-day delivery, Track my Package technology, and similar technologies have made the shipment and transportation experience simple and quick for the users, boosting e-commerce usage and revenue.

The Role of Track My Package Technology in the Logistics Industry

The phrase“Track My Package” became a common phrase along with the boom in the e-commerce industry. As more and more people are inclined towards the comfort of online shopping, parcel tracking technology has become an integral part of the e-commerce industry, ensuring a smooth, seamless, and hassle-free shipping experience.

Package tracking technology is one of the more significant and essential parts of the logistics industry as it reduces the risk of parcel theft or loss and greatly contributes to elevating customer experiences for companies.

From enabling the users to track the parcel's progress, location, and other details through their phone, including sender's and receiver's information, estimated delivery date and time, and parcel status in the supply chain of the logistics to notifying them quickly about any trouble or glitch that occurs resulting in failed or delayed delivery of the parcels, the Track My Package approaches is significantly beneficial for both customers and e-commerce businesses.

Strategies Refecting The Risk of E-commerce Industry Post Covid-19 Outbreak ● An Extensive Range of Products Shopping:

Starting from the everyday grocery online shopping aspect, 20% to 30% of the business moved to e-commerce at the peak of the COVID outbreak, according to the analysts of Mickens . Home fitness and gym equipment sales increased to 18% during the pandemic, while the household and furnishings sector experienced growth at the rate of 5.7%.

● Implementation of Contactless Payment:

Contactless and digital payment have become a prominent aspect of the e-commerce industry during the pandemic. From restricting human interaction due to the chances of the spread of the virus to convenience, online transactions have significantly contributed to the growth of online shopping concerns among people.

According to the report of eMarketers , 1.18 billion people used mobile payment options in 2020, experiencing growth at the rate of 22.2% over 2019 usage. And by 2025, the number of mobile payment users will rise to over 1.49 billion users, translating to 48.2% of smartphone and internet users.

● Social Media Derived Marketing:

Many e-commerce businesses have taken great advantage of the socially restricted aspects and growing concerns towards the internet of people as a tool for their company's success and implement effective social media marketing campaigns, saving great sales and generating sky-rocketing revenue.

According to a report , social media derived 3.4% of total e-commerce sales in 2020, and of course, the ratio is expected to rise in the coming years. Moreover, the commerce retail sales ratio is expected to rise about 8.4% of the total e-commerce sales in the US market by 2027.

The Future of E-commerce: What to Expect?

By keeping a keen eye on past and present trends of the e-commerce industry's success, we all know that it is a promising and highly revenue-generating industry in the United States. And with the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and other advancements in the digital industry, the e-commerce industry is going to be the most affected one. And as the online shopping sector blooms, the success of logistics and parcel tracking technologies will also experience global success and unparalleled customer experience.

The COVID-19 outbreaks have no doubt entirely changed the landscape of the e-commerce industry in the United States, experiencing greater customer experiences and skyrocketing revenue generation. As the economy grows, the logistics industry also experiences growth, powered by the“Track My Package Technology” to win the trust of its customers.





