FAME Delivers Top 10 Entrepreneur Sharks Take Center Stage: Entrepreneurial Brilliance On Display

Dubai, UAE, DECEMBER 11, 2023 – Fame Delivered, the herald of distinction, proudly announces the release of its much-anticipated listicle,“FAME Top 10 Entrepreneur Sharks,” scheduled for releasing on December 10, 2023. This exclusive compilation features a stellar lineup of global entrepreneurs who have not only reshaped industries but have also redefined the very essence of entrepreneurship.

Fame Delivered introduces a global phenomenon - FAME Top 10 Entrepreneur Sharks, who transcend borders and elevate entrepreneurial excellence to an art form. These visionaries represent a diverse array of industries, each contributing a unique and transformative perspective to the entrepreneurial landscape.

Founder & CEO of Seif El Hakim Co., and creative force behind“The Alpha Movement,” Seif El Hakim, empowers aspiring leaders through a holistic ecosystem fostering knowledge, collaboration, and community support. Dr. Anand Menon, CEO of Empowered Performance, stands as an epitome of innovation with over three decades of expertise, transforming businesses globally through strategic consulting, sales mastery systems, and revolutionary diagnostic approaches. This seamlessly transitions to Bhavna Batra, Founder & CEO of Synerggie, emerges as a multifaceted maestro, combining visionary leadership with diverse expertise in writing, motivational speaking, and energy healing, leaving an indelible mark on the corporate landscape.

Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, seamlessly blends legal expertise and business acumen, overseeing a diverse portfolio of over 270 companies across the Middle East. Thereafter, Kalim Bechara, an entrepreneur, musician, and art connoisseur, advocates for the promotion of Arab culture through his Kalim ArtSpace, bridging the gap between emotional connection and pragmatic investment strategies in art acquisition.

Mamela Luthuli, Founder & CEO of TakeNote IT, leads the charge in cybersecurity and IoT solutions, pioneering locally produced products to safeguard businesses globally. Musa Khalfan Yasin, from sprinting glory to business triumph, exemplifies a dynamic shift as the CEO of MK Barbershop, creating a haven for customers while steering a thriving business empire.

Richard Fitzgerald, CEO and Founder of Augustus Media, redefines media storytelling with platforms like Lovin' and Smashi, earning recognition for innovative use of AI in media awards. Moaid Mahjoub, brings a wealth of experience in private equity, public equity, venture, and tech, contributing to the global business landscape.

Victory Zhang, Co-Founder of Yalla App, seamlessly integrates luxury, real estate, and social media, revolutionising retail through the Yala Discount App. In a world captivated by their stories, these top 10 entrepreneurs stand as architects of a new era, inspiring others to push the boundaries of business and innovation.

As the curtain falls on the FAME Top 10 Entrepreneur Sharks revelation, a harmonious symphony of innovation and business prowess echoes. Their diverse stories serve as a guiding light, inspiring aspiring leaders to embrace challenges with passion and strategic vision. In the universal language of ambition, the FAME Top 10 Entrepreneurs Sharks transcend boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on industries worldwide. Their achievements fuel a collective drive to push the boundaries of what is possible in the dynamic sphere of business and innovation.



