Jackery Inc Launches Emergency Solar Power Solution For Sudden Power Outages

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Longhua, Shenzhen, China, December 13, 2023 – For homeowners, a power outage can be a nightmare. A power outage is usually unannounced and may even come with natural disasters. This is why people should have a backup emergency power supply for their homes that can keep their essential electronics and appliances running.

You may remember the large-scale power outage Canadians experienced in downtown Toronto last year during August, which left around 10,000 people without power. Several homes, restaurants, recreational centers, and businesses were left in the dark for several hours before power was restored. The best way to prepare for such a power outage is to have a reliable backup system, for example, a generator for home backup.







Invest In A Portable Power Station!

The popularity of solar energy during these times cannot be ignored. It is not only in demand because it is an eco-friendly and sustainable power source but also because of the many innovative power generation solutions it backs. According to CanREA, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, solar energy use grew by 25.9% in 2022.

To utilize solar power for home and prepare for a power outage, many people choose to invest in a versatile solar generator. These portable power stations can provide backup power generated by solar energy during an emergency.

Optimizing Performance: Factors Influencing Portable Solar Generators

Portable solar generators are a cost-effective energy solution, perfect for use as an emergency solar power supply. To make the most out of your solar generator, there are several steps you can take to maximize its efficiency and longevity.

Here is a short guide that will take you through some key factors you should consider for optimized charging and discharging.

Weather

Solar panels use the sun's solar energy to generate electricity through photovoltaic (PV) cells. However, solar panels significantly depend on the type of weather you have. Therefore, homeowners should consider the area and the weather they most likely experience when getting a solar generator.

Solar panels tend to provide peak efficiency during cool, bright, and sunny days when there is plenty of sunshine. On the other hand, cloudy weather, rain, and snow mean no more sunshine and can resultantly cut down on the amount of solar energy produced. On cloudy days, a solar panel will make up just around 10%-25% of its standard power capacity. It is not that they will stop working; they just won't work as well as they do in sunny weather.

Solar Panel Orientation

Another factor to consider is your panel angle and orientation. The solar panel orientation refers to the placement of your solar panels, north, east, south, or west. The general practice is to align your panel with the true axis rather than aligning it with the North Pole. Since homes in Canada are above the equator, they should have solar panels facing the true south. For countries below the equator, it would be the opposite, i.e., they would face true north.

Similarly, the solar panel angle refers to the vertical tilt of your solar panel. This is a bit tricky as it depends on the sun's position. Also, remember that the optimal angle will change as the seasons turn. To assess which angle works best according to your location, check out this Solar Power Calculator. For example, a home in Toronto, Ontario, has an optimal solar panel angle of 36°.

Battery Capacity

Your solar generator system will include a set of solar panels and a battery that stores the power generated by them. The battery capacity refers to the maximum amount of electrical energy stored inside the battery, measured in watt-hours (Wh) and ampere-hours (Ah).

The amount of energy the battery provides ultimately depends on the type of device connected to it. Say you have a 10 Wh battery. If you connect a device that consumes 1 Wh of energy in an hour, the battery will last 10 hours. Therefore, the higher the battery capacity, the longer it will last and the more devices it can power. If your battery capacity is insufficient, it may not be able to power up your essentials. If your area faces frequent power outage issues, investing in a battery with high capacity is better.

Power Consumption

In direct relation to battery capacity is your device's power consumption. Say the devices you want to run on solar energy are rather bulky and demand more power. If the devices have higher consumption rates and your generator has a limited battery capacity, it may be unable to power them for extended periods.

You have to carefully assess the expected power consumption of your devices before you go ahead and select a portable solar generator.







Charging Time & Efficiency

Consider how long it will take for your solar panels to fully recharge your solar battery. Panels that take too long will not be able to deliver you power when needed in the case of a sudden power outage. This beats the point of having a backup solar generator. It also helps if the generator can be recharged through other means, not just solar power.

You must further assess the solar cell efficiency, which refers to the amount of sunlight it can also convert into electricity via its photovoltaic cells. Realistically, it is impossible for 100% of the energy to be converted. The average efficiency rating of solar panels is estimated to be around 15% to 20%.

Storage

We have discussed how the positioning and orientation of your solar panels can affect their efficiency, but the same applies to your solar generator. The temperature in which it is stored can greatly impact its efficiency, performance, and lifespan.

High temperatures should be avoided as these can overheat the battery. Similarly, freezing temperatures are also not optimal and can reduce the battery efficiency. Ideally, it would be best if you placed it in a cool and dry place that is not under direct sunlight. If moving your generator indoors is impossible, you should cover it with protective equipment instead.

Load Balancing

Load balancing allows you to distribute the electrical load across all generator outlets. When your load power is equally distributed, it can work efficiently. However, if the generator has poorly distributed power, it can quickly become overloaded and start overworking. As such, the generator may lose its efficiency and even damage the battery.

To make the most out of your solar generator, it is crucial to optimize load balancing. Load balancing will allow you to redistribute the power usage in a way that ensures the system operates at its best.

Ensuring Effective Use: Avoiding Common Mistakes

Solar generators are a great way to reduce your energy bills and keep a reliable power source nearby in the case of a power outage. Unfortunately, there are several mistakes you can run into unknowingly that can reduce the effectiveness of your solar system. Here are some common mistakes you will want to avoid:







Overloading

If you connect too many devices to your solar generator at once, especially if they all consume higher levels of power, there is a high chance of your generator overloading. If your generator overloads, it may begin to overheat and work inefficiently. But in worse cases, it may even end up with a damaged battery or reduced lifespan.

To make sure you are not overloading your solar generator, carefully assess the manufacturer's guide to understand how many devices (of what power consumption) you can safely connect.

Improper Storage

As we have discussed, a solar generator must be stored in a cool and dry place to preserve its lifespan and protect it from the external elements. If you leave your battery exposed to direct sunlight, it may begin to deteriorate. Similarly, leaving your battery in freezing temperatures can reduce its lifespan.

This also depends on the type of solar generator you purchase. Some manufacturers offer solar generators with an extensive operating temperature range, offering much more flexibility in their storage.

Poor Device Compatibility

Another thing to consider is your device compatibility before you plug it into your solar generator. Manufacturers will typically enlist the device power requirements their solar generator can support. You should assess them accordingly before plugging them in. If you plug in incompatible devices, you may end up damaging your solar generator's battery.

Poor Cleaning

Your solar panels need to be cleaned regularly in order to maintain efficiency. Airborne dust particles, tree leaves, bird droppings, and soot are some natural elements that can build over your solar panels if not cleaned properly. If enough debris accumulates, it will block sunlight from reaching solar cells, decreasing efficiency and performance.

At the same time, you should clean rainwater from solar panels and never leave it standing, as it can cause rust staining and corrosion over time, which can cut away your solar panel's performance.

Surge Protection

Surge protection is important as it can protect your battery from getting damaged in a sudden power surge or voltage spikes. Like all types of electrical devices, solar panels are prone to sudden voltage spikes that can damage their internal components. More than often, sudden surges are caused by lightning storms.

The surge protection device absorbs or diverts excess voltage from the sensitive equipment. Not only does it protect your solar PV system, but it can also provide reliable protection to your entire property and assets.

Are you looking for a dependable solar generator that can keep all your essentials running during a power outage? Well, Jackery might be an excellent option for you.

Get the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro – So You Are Always Prepared!

A portable solar generator can go a long way in providing you with emergency electric power during a power outage, but finding a reliable solar generator can be difficult. We recommend starting with a trusted choice such as Jackery.

Jackery's Solar Generator 3000 Pro is a great example! This stellar solar generator combines 100W SolarSaga solar panels with the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station to provide a large 3024 Wh battery capacity.

The best part about this is that it can power up nearly all your outdoor and indoor appliances, making it an excellent tool to have at home in the event of a power outage or an emergency. It can power include refrigerators, TVs, emergency power outage lights, heaters, microwaves, electric grills, coffee machines, and mobile phones.

Moreover, it can be recharged in three different ways: via your solar panels, an AC wall adapter, or a car adapter. With a 3+2-year warranty and a 10-year expected lifespan, you will have a guaranteed backup power supply for years.







Jackery, Your Reliable Supplier of Solar Generators

Power outages can be challenging, especially in areas with extreme weather conditions like Canada. Having an emergency backup solar power system at home is crucial in these unpredictable times. Our day-to-day activities are heavily dependent on our electronic devices. With a reliable solar generator, you no longer have to worry about any potential power outage.

One of the most reliable suppliers of solar generators across Canada is Jackery. For over 10 years, ever since its establishment in 2012, Jackery has been at the forefront of the portable power station and solar energy industry. The brand's range of solar generators is considered top-performing across the globe. So, be sure to check out Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro and other models on the website.

About Jackery

Jackery, established in 2012, was co-founded by a former Apple senior engineer in California. Since then, the company has expanded considerably, now delivering products all over the globe, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Jackery has several feats to its name, including the launch of the world's first outdoor portable power station and the world's first portable solar panels. The company aims to provide green energy to anyone, anywhere, whenever needed!





