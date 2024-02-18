Moroccan airports expect increase in passenger numbers, indicating tourism growth

(MENAFN) The National Airports Office of Morocco, a governmental body, has projected a significant increase in the number of passengers traveling through the country's airports, with expectations set at 30 million people by the conclusion of 2024. In a statement released on Saturday and obtained by Anatolia, the office outlined its forecast of surpassing the 30 million mark in total air transport traffic by the end of the year, building on the momentum of previous years.



According to the statement, the year 2023 witnessed a notable uptick in passenger figures, with over 27 million travelers recorded, reflecting a substantial 32 percent increase compared to 2022. The projected growth trajectory for 2024 highlights expectations for continued expansion in air travel, with specific airports such as Marrakesh-Menara, Agadir, and Tangier anticipated to experience varying degrees of increases in passenger traffic.



The statement underscores the recent momentum observed in air travel, citing January 2024 statistics which indicate a 15 percent rise in the number of travelers passing through Moroccan airports compared to the same period in the previous year, totaling over two million passengers. Notably, the international market accounts for the majority share, representing 91 percent of the total air traffic.



These developments align with broader trends in the tourism sector, as reported by the Ministry of Tourism, which noted a substantial increase in tourist arrivals to the Kingdom in 2023. Visitor numbers surged to 14.5 million, marking a remarkable 34 percent rise from the preceding year. Moreover, the sector's financial performance has also witnessed significant growth, with revenues surpassing $10 billion for the first time in 2023, underscoring the pivotal role of tourism in driving economic prosperity and development in Morocco.

MENAFN18022024000045015682ID1107866623