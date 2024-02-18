Venustas Unveils Heated Apparel For The Ultimate Cold-Exposure Adventure Gear This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, December 22, 2023 – Winter enthusiasts, brace yourselves – Venustas is about to redefine your cold-weather experience. Dive into the icy realm with our top three picks, specially crafted for those who seek the thrill of frosty adventures.

Women's Classic Heated Vest 7.4V – $129.99 (19% OFF until Dec. 26th)







Who It's Ideal For:



Cold-weather fashionistas who refuse to compromise style for warmth. Outdoor enthusiasts seeking a versatile layer for various winter activities.

Why They'll Love It:



Upgraded design with left and right shoulder heating panels adds a touch of sophistication. The 30% larger heating panel provides extra warmth without the bulk, perfect for those who want to stay cozy without sacrificing mobility.

Excellent Heating System:



Six carbon fiber heating elements offer customizable warmth.

3 heating levels cater to individual preferences, ensuring a tailored cold-exposure experience. Type-C charging port for on-the-go convenience and a long-lasting 7.4V battery for up to 10 hours of relentless warmth.

Men's Heated Jacket 7.4V – $129.99 (35% OFF until Dec. 26th)







Who It's Ideal For:



Cold-exposure enthusiasts who demand a perfect blend of comfort and style. Adventurers seeking a breathable, yet warm, solution for unpredictable winter weather.

Why They'll Love It:



30% larger heating panels and a skin-friendly silver mylar thermal lining redefine winter warmth. The tailored design offers the ideal mix of functionality and fashion, keeping you warm without sacrificing your sense of style.

Excellent Heating System:



Five carbon fiber heating elements provide targeted warmth.

3 adjustable heat levels cater to individual preferences. Type-C charging port for convenient charging on the go and a long-lasting 7.4V battery for up to 10 hours of cold-defying heat.

Heated Jacket 7.4V for Unisex – $99.99 (45% OFF until Dec. 26th)







Who It's Ideal For:



Fashion-forward individuals looking for a unisex cold-exposure solution. Those who crave comfort without sacrificing style in the face of winter's challenges.

Why They'll Love It:



Thoughtful design with zipper-up pockets, a removable hood, and elastically adjustable cuffs and bottom for ultimate functionality. The unisex appeal makes it the perfect gift for couples or friends who want to conquer the cold together.

Excellent Heating System:



Six carbon fiber heating elements deliver a burst of warmth.

3 heating levels accommodate varying preferences. The upgraded 7.4V battery ensures up to 9 hours of relentless warmth, coupled with a portable design for on-the-go cold-exposure adventures.

This winter, elevate your cold-weather game with Venustas. Exclusive discounts are available until December 26th. Don't just survive the winter; conquer it with gear that turns the chill into a thrill!”





