(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the United Kingdom is exhibiting even more aggression than the United States in its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Speaking at a conference in Moscow commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Western-backed coup in Kiev, Lavrov claimed that the United States and its allies, including the United Kingdom, perceive Ukraine as an "anti-Russian foothold." He characterized the Ukraine conflict as a consequence of the "divide and conquer" policy, alleging that it aims to create interstate conflicts by pitting countries and peoples against each other.



Lavrov emphasized that the West, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, has long pursued this policy in various regions worldwide. According to the Russian diplomat, the role played by the United Kingdom in the current Ukraine conflict is particularly noteworthy for its aggressive and provocative assertiveness, surpassing even that of the United States.



The British Defense Ministry's recent announcement, declaring the United Kingdom as a co-leader of a 'drone coalition' to supply Ukraine with 1 million UAVs to combat Russia, served as an example of the United Kingdom's increased involvement. The United Kingdom committed EUR200 million (USD250 million) to this initiative. In January, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged an additional EUR2.5 billion (USD3.2 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for the next financial year. This announcement was made before Sunak's visit to Kiev, where he and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement.



Lavrov's comments shed light on the escalating tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict and highlight the geopolitical dynamics at play, particularly the role of the United Kingdom in the eyes of Russian officials. The increased military support and collaborative initiatives announced by the United Kingdom indicate a deepening involvement in the region's security landscape, prompting international scrutiny and diplomatic responses.





