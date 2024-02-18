64Cousins Unveils The Excitement Hidden In Old Family Photos

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) London, United Kingdom, December 25, 2023 – London-based startup 64 Cousins announces new features added to their revolutionary online platform dedicated to preserving and sharing cherished old family photos.

Launched last year and going from strength to strength the system is now even better with users able to share their old photos privately with family with just a few clicks.

Where Old Photos Meet Family Trees

Not only is 64 cousins a platform for sharing old photos it is also designed with a unique twist. It offers an interactive photo family tree structure to bring any family's rich history to life. While not designed as an ancestry tool, it certainly brings an exciting way to see ancestors and relatives brought to life visually.

Old family photos previously collecting dust or lost in albums can see the light of day and be viewed by descendants and younger generations to come.

Developed to Ensure People Are Not Forgotten

64cousins was developed by brothers Joe and Sean McDermott with the mission of ensuring that the stories and memories behind these timeless photos are never forgotten.

“It all started with a suitcase of old family photos that we inherited.” A spokesperson explains what triggered the idea.“We realized how emotionally important these were and wanted to share them with the rest of the family safely and securely.”

When other social media sites didn't provide the privacy the pair were after, they decided to build their own site. Drawing on years of tech experience and backed up by a top team of developers, the platform was launched in the middle of last year and is already making an impact.

Exciting Features Bring Memories to Life

64cousins empowers users to create an interactive family tree and share precious old family photos with relatives in a private, secure environment. The platform's intuitive interface makes it easy to connect generations, fostering a collaborative journey through shared family histories.

“One of the great things is the ability to add dates, information, and events to each photo. It's the digital equivalent of writing on the back of the photo.” McDermott is truly excited about the possibilities of the system and how it can create a lasting legacy for future generations.

Privacy is a Core Value

With privacy at its core, 64cousins enables users to control who sees their shared photos, with only those invited such as family members and partners being able to view them. The platform supports various file formats, allowing users to upload and organize old family photos, turning the family tree into a living, breathing album.

A Delightful and Immersive Experience

As families increasingly seek ways to connect across generations, 64cousins emerges as a beacon, offering a delightful and immersive experience for reliving family history. The launch heralds a new era of digital nostalgia, where memories are not just preserved but celebrated.

About 64cousins

64cousins is a groundbreaking photo-sharing website designed to preserve, share, and celebrate old family photos within an interactive family tree structure. With a strong focus on privacy and user-friendliness, 64cousins offers families a secure platform to keep their cherished memories alive and connect with their roots.

