Tandoor Morni Reveals Tips To Increase The Clay Pot Life Of Tandoor Ovens

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, December 27, 2023 – Tandoor Oven cooking, an ancient tradition known for its unique flavors, can stand the test of time with proper care. To help enthusiasts maintain their tandoor oven clay pots for years , here are essential tips:
1. Use a Protective Metal Plate
Introduce a metal plate inside the tandoor oven to shield the clay pot from intense heat. This not only safeguards the clay pot but also ensures more even heat distribution, enhancing cooking outcomes.
2. Elevate Skewers on a Metal Plate
When cooking skewered items, always place them on a metal plate instead of directly on the clay pot. This precaution prevents potential structural damage caused by the sharp edges of skewers.
3. Swiftly Address Minor Cracks
Regularly inspect the clay pot for minor cracks. Repair them promptly by applying a clay paste made from a mixture of clay and water. This proactive approach preserves the integrity of the clay pot.
4. Regular Seasoning
Seasoning is crucial for maintaining the clay pot's strength and preventing cracks. Follow these steps: clean the oven thoroughly, burn a small fire until the clay pot is hot, rub the interior with a water and salt mixture, and let it cool naturally.
5. Allow Proper Ventilation
Avoid completely covering the tandoor oven with the lid to prevent damage to gas components. Leave the lid partially open for ventilation, preventing excessive pressure buildup that could lead to safety concerns.
By incorporating these tips, enthusiasts can ensure their tandoor ovens stand the test of time, delivering delightful and aromatic meals for years to come. Embrace the tradition and savor the flavors, knowing that with proper care, your tandoor oven will continue to be a reliable culinary companion.
