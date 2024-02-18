Upscales.Ai Unleashes The State-Of-The-Art AI Image Upscaler Technology

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Singapore City, Singapore, December 29, 2023 – A Singapore-based startup named Upscales AI has developed a new online tool that can enhance photos through artificial intelligence. As described on their website Upscales, users can simply upload an image and the AI will sharpen details and upscale the resolution up to 4 times better than the original. This allows people to breathe new life into low-quality and aging photos, making them crisper and clearer in an instant.

“We are extremely excited to introduce Upscales AI to the world,” said the founder of Upscales AI.“Our technology represents a massive leap forward for photo enhancement, delivering a simple yet powerful way for anyone to breathe new life into their cherished memories and images.”

Unlike other image upscaling services that rely on basic interpolation methods leading to blurred or artificially smoothed results, Upscales AI carefully sharpens and enhances images while preserving critical detail thanks to its deep learning models. These AI models have been trained on millions of image pairs to fill in detail at higher resolutions intelligently.

The process leverages state-of-the-art techniques like convolutional neural networks and generative adversarial networks to add realistic detail and textures based on its training data. At the same time, the models focus closely on retaining the content and features of the original image, leading to enhancements that look incredibly natural to human eyes.

Uploading images to be enhanced by the AI is a breeze. Users simply visit the website Upscales, upload a low-resolution image, and let the AI engine perform its magic, increasing spatial resolution by up to 4 times. Advanced noise reduction is also applied to give photos a pleasing smoothness while protecting edges and features that would become blurred by other methods.

With over 3000 users per day, Upscales AI is the leading choice for revolutionizing personal photo collections. Thanks to the service's innovative AI models, anyone can breathe new life into their old, low-quality images with just a few clicks. The advanced technology faithfully retains the special moments captured while drastically enhancing resolution, colors, and fine details. So whether you're a casual smartphone photographer or a professional artist, Upscales AI puts the power of perfect photos within reach.

“After just a short test run, I was stunned by the AI-enhanced version of my old selfie photos,” said Lewis Leona, an early tester of Upscales AI.“The level of small detail brought out is incredible – I can see individual strands of hair and fabric textures that weren't visible before. It's like looking back in time but with modern photography quality.”

The enhanced images can be downloaded right back to the user's device for immediate enjoyment and sharing. Upscales AI also offers convenient sliders to fine-tune the desired level of enhancement, giving full creative control.

While launched as an easy-to-use web application, the company hinted that mobile applications may also be in development to allow photo enhancement directly on smartphones and tablets in the future.

As Upscales AI continues rapidly innovating in the AI photo enhancement space, users can expect even more powerful features and capabilities in the coming months. However, the mission remains the same – leveraging AI to automatically improve images in a way that saves huge amounts of time compared to tedious manual editing.

By combining the strengths of human creativity with the raw processing power and eyesight of AI, Upscales aims to take image quality to the next level.

Upscales AI was founded in 2021 by a team of AI developers and specialists seeking to make photo enhancement more accessible and powerful through AI augmentation. The newly launched web platform at Upscales fulfills this vision, providing effortless improvements with advanced deep learning.





