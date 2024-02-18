Mocking Global Introduces Start The Charging Revolution With The Mokin Magnetic Wireless Charging Station Series

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Longgang District, Guangdong, China, December 29, 2023 – When you have a mobile phone, a watch, and headphones at the same time, charging them at the same time will be troublesome because three chargers are required. Thinking about it from another angle, if I had a 3 in 1 charger, then this problem would be easily solved.
This 3 in 1 charger not only powers your devices but also elegantly enhances your workspace. Say goodbye to tangled cords and the hassle of multiple chargers!
Seamless Compatibility: Whether you have the latest iPhone 15 or a phone from the Samsung Galaxy range, the MOKiN charging station has you covered. It extends its compatibility to other devices that support wireless charging, providing a comprehensive charging solution.
Suitable for iPhone 15/15 Plus/14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13/13 Mini/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/X/XR/XS/XS Max/8/8 Plus.
The wireless charger stand is also suitable for AirPods 3/2/Pro and iWatch Ultra 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/SE.
Samsung series: Samsung Galaxy S22/S22 Ultra/S21/S21 Ultra/S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra/S10/S10 Plus/S10e/S9/S9 Plus/S8/S8 Plus/S7/S7 Edge/S6 Edge Plus/Fold /Fold 5G/Z Flip 3/Note 10/Note 9/Note 8/Note 5. However, Samsung mobile phones can only be charged and have no magnetic function.
Other phones: Other devices with wireless charging receivers.
Smart Magsafe Design: The charger's powerful magnetic attraction easily aligns your iPhone 15/14/13/12 to the optimal charging position. The foldable stand adds adaptability and is small for easy portability, making it the perfect companion for your busy lifestyle!
Safety First: Experience 15W fast charging with a built-in foreign object, overcurrent, overvoltage and overheating protection. Stay charged and worry-free with the MOKiN Magsafe Charging Station!
What's in the box: magsafe charging station, powerful 20W USB C charger, 1.2m charging cable and user manual – everything you need for a seamless charging experience!
UNLOCK YOUR DISCOUNT: Click the link to claim at least 10% off on Amazon !
Revolutionize your charging habits and embrace the simplicity of wireless charging!
Media Info:
Name: Mokin
Organization: Mokin Global
Email: ...
Website:
Phone: +8613068583251
Address:Room 101-501, Factory Building No. 91, Hengping Highway Shenzhen, Baoan Community, Yuanshan Street, Longgang District 518000, Guangdong, China.
