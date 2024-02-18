Checkd IN Launches Cutting-Edge Solution For Streamlined Event Management And Ticket Sales

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Springfield, New Jersey, United States, January 10, 2024 – Checkd IN Digital announced the launch of its Business Networking App called Checkd IN. It is a sophisticated app precisely designed & developed to enhance event engagement and simplify ticket sales for businesses. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Checkd IN offers unparalleled potential in managing successful events while connecting with their meaningful target audience.

“At Checkd IN, our vision is to redefine the networking landscape for businesses and help them connect with their potential audience. Our platform nurtures meaningful interactions in order to propel business endeavors to new heights.'' Said the Head of Marketing Lateef Harper

Intuitive User Interface

Checkd IN offers a seamless interface for admins and instructors to help them manage and organize events. It comes with built in features to uphold training events while keeping smooth communication among a group instructors & trainees. Which Checkd IN you can hoist operational efficiency, allowing businesses to allocate more time and resources to event quality and execution.

Effortless Event Scheduling

Simplicity is the must-have element that uplifts the usability of apps! With that view in mind, Checkd IN is designed with impressive scheduling features to simplify event planning. It offers businesses a comprehensive toolset to plan and organize events of any scale effortlessly.

Seamless Ticket Sales

Checkd IN streamlines the ticket-selling process. It offers businesses a hassle-free solution for ticket management and registration. However, you can expect to significantly boost revenue while minimizing administrative burdens associated with ticketing logistics.

Audience Engagement

You can engage event attendees through Checkd IN's social networking app, which includes features such as real-time polls, sharing, forums for discussion, and interactive Q&A sessions. With its social networking app, you can obtain meaningful connections, leading to increased brand loyalty and post-event success.

Feedback & Certification

Checkd IN precisely comprehends the power of reviews and ratings! Participants are left with notifications to fill out feedback on the spot that you can incorporate to improve your business experience. Participants get a certificate to celebrate their achievement within the app upon completing training.

Transparency With QR Code Feature

To add a touch of modern convenience to your gatherings Checkd IN has QR Code feature that attendees can use to scan into events effortlessly.

Analytics for Informed Decision-Making

Checkd IN provides comprehensive analytics and insights to provide useful data on attendee behavior, ticket sales, and event success metrics. That feature can help decision-making for future events through data-driven insights and analysis.

“This is just the beginning for us. We have a roadmap to make Checkd IN a leading Business Networking app in the industry. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from us!” Lateef Harper.

Checkd IN Business is now available on its website , Play Store , and App Store . However, the app is compatible with any smart device, whether Android, iOS, or Windows.

Checkd IN is a professional app designed to simplify event management and audience engagement for businesses. Its robust features offer businesses the tools to exhibit successful events and establish meaningful connections with their target audience.





Contact Info:

Name: Lateef Harper

Company: Checked IN

Phone: 973-379-4097

Website:

Email: ...

Address: 155 Route 22 East, Suite 2 #1118, Springfield, New Jersey 07081, United States.