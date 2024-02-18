Commuter’s strike continues in France disrupting train traffic amid winter break

(MENAFN) A strike initiated by conductors in France has significantly disrupted train services, causing widespread travel disruptions particularly during the ongoing school winter holidays. The strike, which commenced on Friday and is expected to extend throughout the weekend, has led to severe disruptions in train operations, impacting both domestic and international travel.



The operating company has announced that train services will be "severely affected" from Thursday 19:00 GMT until Monday at 7 a.m., indicating a prolonged period of disruption. High-speed train journeys have been notably impacted, with the number of trips decreasing by approximately half. This strike has also impeded cross-border travel between European countries, affecting services like the Eurostar trains.



Christophe Vanchet, director of SNCF Voyageurs, acknowledged the challenges posed by the strike, stating that while high-speed trains will continue to operate across the country, not all passengers will be able to travel as planned. Priority has been given to fully occupied trains, particularly those heading to popular destinations such as the Alps during the winter holiday season.



Certain train routes have experienced more significant disruptions than others, with the Paris-Bordeaux line notably affected, witnessing the cancellation of over 60 percent of its scheduled services, as reported by France Bleu radio. The strike, organized by an informal group of observers, has reignited discussions surrounding the timing and impact of strikes, prompting debate on the right to strike during certain periods of the year.



Gerard Larchet, President of the French Senate, emphasized the need for strikes to be considered as a last resort, cautioning against their overuse as a negotiation tactic. He highlighted the evolving nature of strikes, suggesting a willingness to explore alternative mechanisms for strike coordination and briefing, such as those employed by SNCF Voyageurs. The ongoing disruptions underscore the complexities of labor relations within the transportation sector and the broader socio-economic implications of industrial actions on public services and travelers alike.

