SLUSH Launchpad Opening Imminent, First IDO Set To Commence

Seoul, Republic of Korea, January 13, 2024 – On January 16, 2024, at 21:00 PM UTC, SLUSH Launchpad is gearing up for its grand opening, marking the initiation of the first Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the mainnet of the 3rd generation blockchain, SASEUL, with its native coin SL.

The SASEUL mainnet introduces innovative technologies to overcome the limitations of scalability, decentralization, and security inherent in traditional blockchains. Core technologies of the SASEUL blockchain include the HAP-2 (Hypothesis Authentication Process) consensus algorithm, storage space problem resolution, and a dual-chain mechanism. Presently, it has evolved into a globally scaled blockchain network with the participation of approximately 30,000 nodes.

SL, mined on the public blockchain SASEUL, is set to conduct its IDO on the SLUSH launchpad platform developed by the blockchain fintech startup Seoul Labs. Seoul Labs utilizes the SASEUL blockchain engine and mainnet for crypto project discovery and solution development, fostering the involvement of diverse DApp projects within the SASEUL blockchain network.

Previously limited to P2P transactions, SL has faced occasional instances of compromised transaction stability and reliability. The anticipation for SL's first IDO on the SLUSH launchpad platform is exceptionally high, considering the clear market demand for improvements.

A representative from Seoul Labs stated,“The SLUSH launchpad platform will not only host the SL IDO but will also organize various events. Moreover, a multitude of crypto projects served by the SASEUL blockchain will continuously debut on SLUSH.”

Contact Info:

Name: Kayla Chang

Company: Seoul Labs

Email: ...

Website 1:

Website 2:

Address: 151, Bongeunsa-ro 3F, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 06122