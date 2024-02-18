Next Holidays Unveils Seoul Tour Guide 2024: Top Attractions, Tour Packages, And Travel Tips

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Dubai, U.A.E, January 19, 2024- Thinking of planning a trip? In 2024, ditch overrated Roman and European countries and explore a hidden gem in Asia – Seoul, the capital of South Korea!

Hey explorers! (or should we say Annyeong)

Do you know why BTS said,“I'm going to take my horse to the Seoul town road; I'm gonna ride till I can't no more”? That was because Seoul is not like any other! The city is a perfect blend of rich history, modernism, and high-end fashion. You wanna explore South Korean cuisine? Seoul has some of the best places to do so! Wanna romanticize your life a bit? You bet! Name it and the city has it all, right at your fingertips!

Imagine having an unforgettable Dubai to Seoul trip through a South Korea holiday package that is worth the price. Do you like the sound of that? If yes, then do not wait for anything and book a South Korea travel package right away!

Have you packed your bags already? Get yourself ready to explore one of the most extravagant cultures, foods, and architecture! And, to help you throughout the trip, we will be your friendly neighborhood Seoul trip guide.

Like K-pop? Well, soon you will be standing at the hub of K-pop and K-drama! Who knows, you might spot some Korean celebrities as well. If you are visiting the city with your family, Lotte World will be waiting to amaze you, and if you are arriving with your special one, oh lala.... Stay prepared to have the main character vibe.

To make the trip a dream-like experience, we have made a list of the city's attractions, places to visit, a Seoul visit guide, and some tips . So, are you a Koreaboo now? If not, then you sure will be by the end. Don't forget to pack your hanbok, and let's go!

The soul of this city lies in the history and traditions that have been preserved by its people and of course, monuments! If you are a historical enthusiast, Seoul has some beautiful residences and places for you. Some attractions in Seoul will take you back in time and tell you how it became the capital of South Korea.

Bukchon Hanok Village:

Let us be very clear here- until you visit Bukchon Hanok Village, your trip to Seoul is not complete. You are no longer in the 21st century once you enter this village. Here, the modern world we live in is long gone! The Joseon Dynasty of the 14th century is waiting for you to experience its history. At this Seoul tourist spot, you can witness the housing architecture, wooden latticework, and upturned eaves that will leave you amazed.

Myeongdong

It would be an understatement to say Myeongdong! The place is a perfect blend of tradition, k-pop, and aromatic street food. Whether you want to explore tradition, devour delicious food, or shop till your heels hurt, Myeongdong is for you! Explore the lively pedestrian-only city vibe and flagship stores.

War Memorial of Korea

If you wish to know more about Korean history? Then this is one of the most important things to do in Seoul, South Korea . The War Memorial of Korea is the former headquarters of the Korean Army, which now serves as a memorial to the souls sacrificed in the war. It stands there to educate tourists and promote peace.

For all the shopping and adventure enthusiasts, we haven't forgotten you! In this segment, we will cover some Seoul city attractions where you can engage in some adventures and buy some amazing souvenirs.

Hongdae

Located near Hongnik University, this place is basically a playground for youth! Hongdae is a neighborhood rich with lively street art, cafes, live bands, and distinctive fashion-the ideal destination after an exhausting day for restful hanging out and nourishment!

Trick-eye Museum

Do you believe in time portals? Well, after visiting the Trick-Eye Museum, you will! Enter a world filled with optical illusions that will prove physics can be wrong. Become a giant meal or hang upside down from a tall building at this Seoul tourist attraction.

Lotte World

Lotte World is no ordinary amusement park; it is a complete world on its own! If you are with your family, at this place you can enjoy an indoor entertainment park and go to the magic island, which has its own set of rides. Lottee World also offers cultural performances, delicious food and an enchanting underwater world for water babies!

Seoul tourist guide

South Korea speaks volumes and Seoul is the loudest one of all! Start with jaw-dropping skyscrapers & Buddhist monuments, and continue with mouth-watering kimchi stew. The exploration of this city of wonders is endless! The best part- every experience here is worth every penny you spend.

If you are a K-pop fan, let us be your tour guide in Seoul, Korea and help you explore some places other than famous tourist venues. While you are in the city and have some spare time, do visit places like MBC World, SM Entertainment, Coex Artium and more.

Traveling to Seoul for the first time ? We have to make your trip memorable! Read below to get some useful Seoul travel tips that will help you make the most of the time you are in the city.

One of the most important tips for traveling to Seoul is to. The weather in Korea is unpredictable and you might need some layers.Alwayswith you. Although cards are accepted in big stores, you might need some cash in the local market.Usewhen possible and don't forget your T-money card; both will save you considerable money in travel expenses.Last but not least,before visiting South Korea; they'll come in handy throughout your stay there!

Are you ready to embrace the neon light, mouth-watering delicacies, k-pop delight, and vibrant energy Seoul has to offer? Now, do the final practice of your Korean phrases and run to catch the flight, as NextHolidays takes responsibility for giving you a trip that you'll never forget. If you are a planner, check out the South Korean holiday packages available on the travel agency's official website.

Flight: Adventure in Seoul is Waiting for You

Convinced? We bet you are! Prepare your mouth to slurp some delicious ramen as one of the best travel agencies curates a South Korean vacation package according to your needs. NextHolidays will ensure that your experience starts with ancient palaces and ends with modern skyscrapers while guaranteeing a meal that will melt your taste buds.





