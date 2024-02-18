The Global Leader In Magento Development Solutions Recognized By Selectedfirms

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Explore the best Magento development company for your online store. Presenting you with the global leader in Magento development solutions with our in-depth research and analysis.

Miami, Florida, United States – January 19, 2024

Magento is the most reliable platform for the eCommerce sector; However, while choosing the best provider, most retail owners have difficulty picking the right one. Numerous Magento platform development companies are available in the market, making leaders perplexed about choosing the best option. Fortunately, after in-depth research,“SelectedFirms” discovered Magneto IT Solutions , a global leading provider of Magento development services. One can put their concerns to rest owing to their expertise.

SelectedFirms is a proud and key market player who believes religiously in the authenticity of quality work and has a keen eye for talents who have been contributing to various industries. With regard to that, they have been observing the market trends and a number of Magento development companies contributing significantly to the path of innovation and creativity.

On that note, SelectedFirms' team of eCommerce experts has conducted thorough research for the past year, 2023, power-packed with data results, tons of interviews, one-on-one calls, collaboration, and other critical observations. Their research is rigorously based on numbers, figures, and consolidated data SelectedFirms gathered throughout the year. Yet, they have analyzed based on various parameters, which was the primary checklist as follows

andpackaged with years of experienceplusReviews and feedback fromthroughout the tenure.Theand industries worked in past years.with respect to client demands.dealt with respective industries.Parameters and categories forCommunication and overallin the marketplus the work environment they promote and believe in.

Based on these many parameters, SelectedFirms announces wholeheartedly that“ Magneto IT Solutions ” is one of the best and most qualified Magento website development company globally. They practically passed every set of criteria on their checklist. And proved to be a promising partner for several brands for the past 13 years. In the past year, 2023, they set several records and passed a number of challenges with grace and remarkable results and awards.

Magneto IT Solutions operates in several countries, including the United States, Canada , the United Kingdom , Saudi Arabia , the United Arab Emirates , Kuwait , Bahrain , and Ireland . They have a qualified Magento development team capable of creating advanced digital solutions for Magento stores. They have received worldwide acclaim for their great services, emphasizing the eCommerce market. Their primary offerings in this industry are stated below.



300+ Magento Stores Delivered

100+ Certified Magento developer

200+ Magento Extensions Developed

10M+ Product Management Experience

4M+ Daily Order Management Experience

18M+ Digital Asset Management Experience

50+ Shipping Gateway Integrated

30+ Payment Gateway Integrated

35+ ERP and CRM, PIM, and DAM Integrated 95%+ Client Retention Rate

With in-depth analysis, They have found that Magneto IT Solutions has developed over 250+ innovative, customer-focused Magento Stores worldwide in the last 13 years. They have offered key services to their end-users, like Magento support , Magento CRM integration , Magento Migration , and many more.

They are the best choice for eCommerce market leaders seeking assistance and guidance to take their business to the next level. Magneto is committed to converting your Magento store into digital commerce solutions by offering effective guidance to critical eCommerce challenges.

Connecting with a reliable and professional developer is the core concern for eCommerce leaders; Magneto IT Solutions is the best service provider in the market for transforming your business with Magento's expertise. Hire the best Magento developers and transform your business effortlessly. Choose the most trusted partner in the industry and let the magic happen.

