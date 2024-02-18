Former Ukrainian leader denounces travel prohibition as ‘offence to democracy’

(MENAFN) In a recent development, former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has strongly criticized the decision by the Kiev government to prohibit his attendance at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), citing alleged threats to his life. Poroshenko, who had received an invitation from MSC Chairman Christoph Heusgen to participate in the three-day forum focusing on European defense and security matters, expressed his dismay, labeling the travel ban as a direct attack on democracy.



The ex-president, known for his active involvement in international diplomacy, decried the move as an offense against democratic principles, European values, and Ukraine's commitments to the European Union (EU) and NATO. Poroshenko emphasized the broader implications, stating, "Obstructing our activities, including parliamentary diplomacy and challenging multi-party democracy in Ukraine, is an offense against democracy."



The decision to prevent Poroshenko from leaving Ukraine was reportedly based on concerns for his safety, with the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), Kirill Budanov, alerting Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk about potential mortal danger after the former president crosses the border. A statement from the European Solidarity press service on Telegram highlighted Poroshenko's reaction, indicating that the ban was an attempt to safeguard him.



Poroshenko, known for his strong stance on protecting democracy, warned against decisions made irresponsibly and with impunity. He affirmed, "No matter what, we will keep protecting our democracy and the international image of Ukraine." The former president also took a swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that the world would ridicule such decisions.



The incident raises questions about the delicate balance between security concerns and the principles of democratic participation. As Poroshenko vows to defend democracy and challenges the ban's legitimacy, the situation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing political landscape in Ukraine, with potential repercussions for the country's international relations and image on the global stage.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866499