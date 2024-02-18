E-Ladder4u Inc. Highlights The Role Of Dr. Ayesha Ashiq In Pioneering The Nexus Of Education And Human Resources

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Wyoming, United States, February 6, 2024 – In an era where education and human resources intersect to shape the future, Dr. Ayesha Ashiq emerges as a beacon of innovation and excellence. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years across continents, Dr. Ashiq's journey from an HR assistant to the Founder and CEO of“Eladder4U” and“the Booth” epitomizes determination, innovation, and a commitment to making a global impact.

Dr. Ayesha Ashiq's academic journey, armed with a BBA in HR, a Master's in Psychology, ongoing studies in Computer Information Systems, and an honorary Doctorate in Social Services, underscores her multidisciplinary approach to leadership in education and HR. Beginning her career in 1996, Dr. Ashiq has been at the forefront of HR and education, bringing transformative solutions to multinational corporations and impacting lives globally.

Eladder4U: A Testament to Visionary Leadership

Founded in 2017 in India and transitioning into a non-profit organization in 2020 in Wyoming, USA,“Eladder4U” stands as a monumental effort by Dr. Ashiq to bridge the gap between HR and education. It offers a plethora of services, from standardized test preparation to VISA guidance, internships, and scholarship assistance, aimed at making overseas education accessible and effective.

Dr. Ashiq's passion for education is further exemplified by the imminent launch of“EladderUniversity,” an online institution poised to revolutionize STEM education for women globally. This initiative is designed to leverage modern EdTech platforms, breaking barriers and fostering a community of empowered learners.

WISE Program: Empowering Women in STEM

The Women in STEM Education (WISE) program, offered by Eladder4U, is a testament to Dr. Ashiq's dedication to gender inclusivity in STEM fields. It aims to provide flexible and tailored learning experiences for women, empowering them to achieve their fullest potential.

Dr. Ashiq's contributions extend beyond her professional endeavors. Her active participation in mentoring, her role as the Tamil Nadu chairperson at the International Trade Council, and her position on the Board of Directors at HSC University Hyderabad, India, highlight her commitment to community and leadership. Her efforts have been recognized through numerous awards, including the Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards 2023 Certificate of Excellence as an HR and Education strategic leader.

As Eladder4U prepares to unveil“EladderUniversity,” Dr. Ashiq's vision goes beyond just an institution; it represents a movement towards democratizing education. With a launch expected by March 2024, the 100% online-based university will focus on breaking barriers in STEM education, particularly for women, and ensuring high-quality, accessible education for all.

Ayesha Ashiq's relocation to Wyoming signifies a commitment to local communities while bringing a global perspective to education. Her leadership at Eladder4U is set to catalyze innovative solutions and foster collaborations that benefit Wyoming's educational landscape.

Ayesha Ashiq's arrival in the USA marks a pivotal moment in the intersection of global experience and local impact. With a legacy of leadership and a commitment to transformative education, she is set to shape a brighter future for the educational ecosystem. Dr. Ayesha Ashiq's legacy is a testament to resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to global impact. Her journey from an HR assistant to a visionary leader in education and HR continues to inspire and pave the way for a future where high-quality education is universally accessible. The launch of“EladderUniversity” signifies a major step forward in her mission, promising to shape the educational landscape for generations to come.

If you are reading this and see the potential for collaboration, please feel free to connect with me through my LinkedIn profile ( ). I am excited about the prospect of collaborating with individuals who share a commitment to excellence and making a positive difference in the business and education sectors.

