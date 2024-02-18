CGWISE Releases Guide To The Best Canadian Crypto Platforms In 2024, Unlocking Opportunities

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) The Canadian cryptocurrency landscape in 2024 showcases a dynamic market with various platforms offering diverse options for both seasoned and novice traders.

Vienna, Austria, February 7, 2024 – In Canada, using cryptocurrency as a digital asset is legally permissible, although it doesn't hold legal tender status. The crypto expert Sophia Vardis at Capital Group Wise says the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) categorises cryptocurrencies as commodities, and their platforms are primarily regulated as money service businesses (MSBs) under provincial securities laws to ensure public protection. Since 2013, the Canadian Revenue Agency has imposed taxes on cryptocurrencies, and transactions involving digital assets are subject to the country's tax regulations.

Cryptocurrency trading in Canada has become increasingly accessible thanks to user-friendly platforms and diverse options. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, navigating the crypto landscape has been simplified by top apps and platforms. This article delves into some of the top Canadian crypto platforms for 2024, offering a seamless experience for buying and selling cryptocurrencies from the comfort of your home.

Binance became a global exchange with a comprehensive range of cryptocurrencies. Accessible on iOS, Android, and the web, Binance operates internationally and offers diverse trading options. Its robust features and user-friendly interface have gained prominence, making it a preferred choice for traders worldwide.

CoinSmart, a Canadian exchange available on multiple platforms, supports various cryptocurrencies. A 0.2% trading fee facilitates funding via bank transfers, Interac e-transfers, and wire transfers. CoinSmart prioritises security, implementing 2FA encryption and maintaining a 95% cold storage security policy. It is also registered with FINTRAC, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Based in Toronto, Bitbuy is a leading Canadian crypto trading platform founded in 2016. Acquired by WonderFi, it supports 40 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. Bitbuy is user-friendly, available on iOS and Android, and has facilitated over $5 billion in crypto trades. It boasts robust security measures, including 2FA encryption, and is regulated by FINTRAC and the Ontario Securities Commission.

VirgoCX offers a range of cryptocurrencies and is accessible on all devices. A 0.2% trading fee supports bank transfers, Interac e-transfers, and wire transfers. The platform follows stringent security measures, including 2FA encryption and a 95% cold storage security policy. Being registered with FINTRAC adds an extra layer of regulatory compliance.

One of VirgoCX's key strengths is offering a wide range of cryptocurrencies. This diverse selection caters to the evolving preferences of the crypto community, allowing users to explore and invest in various digital assets. Moreover, VirgoCX's accessibility on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, and the web, ensures users can engage with the platform seamlessly from their preferred devices.

VirgoCX is known for its competitive fee structure. With a 0.2% trading fee, the platform provides a cost-effective solution for users looking to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. This fee structure contributes to the platform's appeal, particularly for those who value transparent and reasonable transaction costs.

A subsidiary of Wealthsimple, a prominent Canadian robo-advisor, Wealthsimple Crypto offers a straightforward way to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum. With a user-friendly platform available on iOS, Android, and the web, it charges a 1.5% trading fee. The platform is registered with FINTRAC, utilising 2FA encryption and maintaining a 95% cold storage security policy.

Netcoins, a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, provides access to a diverse range of top cryptocurrencies. A 0.5% trading fee supports various funding options, including bank transfers and credit cards. Netcoins follows strict security protocols, including 2FA encryption and a 95% cold storage security policy, and is registered with FINTRAC.

Newton is a Canadian exchange with a user-friendly platform available on all devices. Supporting various cryptocurrencies, it charges a 0.5% trading fee and facilitates funding through bank transfers, Interac e-Transfers, and wire transfers. Newton, registered with FINTRAC, emphasises security through 2FA encryption and a 95% cold storage security policy.

Newton further enhances security through a 95% cold storage security policy. Cold storage involves keeping most user funds offline, isolated from internet connectivity. This method significantly minimises the risk of potential cyber threats and unauthorised access, providing users with a higher level of confidence in the security of their assets.

Newton is registered with Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre and is committed to regulatory compliance. This registration ensures that the platform adheres to established financial regulations and anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines, contributing to the overall integrity of the Canadian crypto ecosystem.

The Canadian crypto landscape in 2024 is marked by various platforms catering to different needs. Users have many options, from global giants like Binance to homegrown champions like Bitbuy and CoinSmart. The emphasis on security, regulatory compliance, and user-friendly interfaces underscores the maturity and reliability of these platforms, making crypto trading an accessible and secure venture for Canadians.

Important notice: This article is purely informational and is not intended to provide trading or financial advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional guidance before making any investment decisions. The accuracy and reliability of information, especially with regard to third-party references or hyperlinks, cannot be guaranteed.





