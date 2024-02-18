TERAVARNA Introduces Turning Your Passion Into Investments

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Los Angeles, California, United States, February 7, 2024 – Turning a new leaf in 2024, TERAVARNA is launching its very own Marketplace. It's a groundbreaking exemplary platform for art lovers to find their favorite pieces of art while sitting in any corner of the world.

With the burgeoning growth of the art industry, the gallery firmly believes that an artwork shouldn't just be a wall decoration anymore. A quick glance at the data reveals, several art investments have outperformed the S&P 500 in recent years. The global art market which stood at USD 9.18 billion in 2022 is promising a compounded annual growth of 9% till the year 2030.

In a conversation with the Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA, Dr. Niladri Sarker was quoted saying,“Our efforts are always anchored in bringing the best of the art industry to our artists, be it through art competitions or exhibitions. The launch of our Marketplace will accommodate them in streamlining their income by tapping into the international art market.”

Interested artists can reach out to the gallery and arrange the listing of their artwork on the TERAVARNA Marketplace. It shall then become accessible to every art collector and connoisseur across the globe. The gallery claims it to be a revolutionary space where not just artists, but also buyers shall be provided with end-to-end support in finding the most suitable artworks. These pieces won't just decorate your walls but also multiply the value of your portfolio in the long run.

In the pursuit of strengthening the foothold of its artists in the industry, TERAVARNA promises to make a head-turning comeback to the LA Art Show for the second time. The prestigious gala to celebrate art is expecting sales of $30 million and scheduled to be held from 14th – 18th February 2024, at the LA Convention Hall. The visitors can find TERAVARNA at booth #924. The gallery organized a jury process in December 2023 to curate the best artworks and is going to present them alongside a plethora of very talented artists from across the world.

In the experts' opinion, purchasing art should not merely be treated as a hobby. It's an investment that hedges an investor's portfolio against recession. If history is any proof, the value of art has only increased with time and the trend shows no signs of reversal any time soon. They have also applauded TERAVARNA's bold move to establish its own Marketplace and expose its artists to shows such as the LA Art Show, which play a crucial role in boosting the value of art investments.

For more information, write to them at ... or contact them at

+1-602-509-5809.

About TERAVARNA:

TERAVARNA is a prominent name in the art industry that believes in curating hidden art virtuosos and assisting them in showcasing their timeless artworks to the world. It provides them with a platform that merges creativity with investment and makes their art accessible to a global audience.

Explore the art world with TERAVARNA and discover the transformative power of a global art Marketplace at your fingertips.





