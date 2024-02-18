Shrapnel Early Access Boosts Avalanche (AVAX) Growth And Reshapes Blockchain Gaming

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Oslo, Norway, February 9, 2024 – Avalanche (AVAX), the popular Layer 1 blockchain platform, has been making waves in the cryptocurrency world lately. This momentum is likely fueled by several factors, including the highly anticipated launch of Shrapnel, a first-person shooter (FPS) game built around NFTs and the AVAX token. According to Kevin Van Dyke, an expert from Norne Securities , while still in its early access phase, Shrapnel's debut has garnered significant attention and could potentially contribute to the continued growth of the Avalanche ecosystem.

Shrapnel Blazes onto the Scene with Limited Early Access

Shrapnel isn't your average FPS game. It leverages blockchain technology to integrate NFTs and the AVAX token into its gameplay and economy. This unique approach has generated considerable excitement within the gaming and crypto communities. However, the initial stages of Shrapnel's journey are exclusive. As of now, only holders of the game's Extraction Pack NFTs can access the early access phase, dubbed Shrapnel Training Exercises One (STX1).

This limited access period, running from February 8th to 10th offers participating players a glimpse into the world of Shrapnel. They can experience three-day play windows lasting eight hours each, compete for a share of a $100,000 prize pool in SHRAP tokens, and contribute valuable feedback to the development process. With around 3,000 Extraction Pack NFTs already sold, a dedicated community is actively shaping the future of Shrapnel.

While STX1 provides a taste of the action, the full free-to-play release is slated for 2025. This phased approach allows the developers, Neon, to gather crucial feedback and ensure a polished final product. In alignment with Shrapnel's core values lies a deep dedication to engaging communities, reinforced by the chief executive officer Mark Long's sentiment-a mix of anxiety and motivation fuels his team as they strive to keep their word of connecting, encouraging, and investing in players and content creators alike.

Shrapnel's Potential Impact on Avalanche: A Multifaceted Boost

According to Kevin Van Dyke, an expert from Nornesecurities, Shrapnel's early access and eventual free-to-play launch hold significant potential for Avalanche's growth. Here's how:



Increased User Adoption and Awareness: By attracting gamers and crypto enthusiasts, Shrapnel can expose a wider audience to the Avalanche platform and its capabilities. This could lead to new users exploring Avalanche's DeFi, NFT, and other applications, expanding the ecosystem's reach.

New Revenue Streams: The integration of NFTs and in-game purchases within Shrapnel opens up potential revenue streams for both the game developers and the Avalanche network. Transactions facilitated on the platform generate fees, contributing to the overall health of the Avalanche ecosystem.

Enhanced Community Engagement: Shrapnel's focus on community feedback and rewards fosters a deeper level of engagement between players, developers, and the Avalanche community. This collaborative system can lead to a more vibrant and invested user base, benefiting both Shrapnel and Avalanche in the long run. Growth of Blockchain Gaming: Shrapnel's success could serve as a springboard for the broader blockchain gaming industry. By demonstrating the potential of blockchain technology to enhance gaming experiences, Shrapnel can pave the way for more innovative and engaging games built on Avalanche and other blockchain platforms.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Performance

Avalanche (AVAX) is not just making waves in the gaming realm; its native token is experiencing substantial growth in the market. As of the latest update, AVAX is priced at $35.99, reflecting a 4.35% increase in the last 24 hours and a notable 10.5% surge over the past 14 days. The token has witnessed an impressive 69.4% change over the past year.

The trading volume of AVAX stands at $754,663,894 in the last 24 hours, signalling a remarkable 54.20% increase from the previous day. This surge in activity hints at growing interest and participation in the AVAX market.

In the context of the broader cryptocurrency landscape, AVAX is outperforming with an 11.50% price increase in the last seven days, compared to the global cryptocurrency market's 2.00% rise. Furthermore, when pitted against similar Layer 1 cryptocurrencies, AVAX surpasses expectations with a 7.20% increase.

In conclusion, the synergy between Shrapnel FPS and the thriving AVAX token marks a remarkable chapter in the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. The exclusivity of Shrapnel's early access and the subsequent free-to-play launch in 2025 lay the foundation for a game that not only entertains but also actively involves and rewards its community.

Avalanche's positive price performance reflects the growing recognition of its potential, with Shrapnel acting as a catalyst for broader adoption. As Shrapnel continues to unfold its story, the collaboration between the gaming and crypto communities on the Avalanche blockchain is set to redefine the landscape of decentralized gaming.

Important notice: This article is purely informational and doesn't offer trading or financial advice. Its content is not intended to be investment advice. We do not guarantee the validity of the information, especially when it pertains to third-party references or hyperlinks.





Contact Information:

Name: Norne Securities

Organization: Norne Securities

Email: ...

Website:

Address: Dronning Eufemias gate 12, 0191 Oslo, Norway