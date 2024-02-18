More Than 1,800 Plan To Head To Las Vegas For The 2024 Moneyshow/Tradersexpo Amid Booming Market

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) “The Best Money & Trading Ideas in 2024” Conference to Feature 75+ Experts, 100+ Sessions to Help Self-Directed Investors and Traders Maximize Their Returns

Las Vegas, NV - Feb. 14, 2024 -The S&P 500 just hit 5,000 for the first time in history. The technology sector is booming. The presidential election cycle is shifting into high gear. And amid it all, more than 1,800 investors and traders have registered to attend the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas to get guidance, strategies, and recommendations from top experts on and off Wall Street.

This year's signature Western U.S. event from MoneyShow will feature more than 75 experts and more than 100 keynotes, panel discussions, and in-depth workshops-all organized around the 2024 theme“The Best Money & Trading Ideas in 2024.” Every major asset class will be covered during the three-day conference at the Paris Las Vegas hotel, including stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and alternative investments.

Attendees will also enjoy scores of expert meet-and-greets, book signing events, and onsite MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast interviews. Plus, they'll get to explore an Interactive Exhibit Hall packed with live trading sessions, product demonstrations, stage presentations, and two evening networking receptions with hundreds of their fellow attendees, speakers, and sponsors.

“This is one of the most exciting and profitable market environments we've seen in years – but also one that poses notable challenges for investors and traders,” said Mike Larson, MoneyShow editor-in-chief and conference emcee.“So, it's no surprise we're seeing near-record interest from new and returning attendees. We look forward to giving them the guidance they need from dozens of the country's top fund managers, analysts, economists, tech sector specialists, and financial editors and authors.”

Featured financial experts in the speaker lineup include:



Ralph Acampora , Hedge Fund Advisor, Hedge Friend

Steve Forbes , Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media

Daniel Ives , Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, Wedbush Securities

Howard Tullman , General Managing Partner, G2T3V, LLC

Kristina Hooper , Chief Global Market Strategist, Invesco

Mark Mahaney , Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research, Evercore ISI Kathleen Hays , Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Central Bank Central





Featured presentations and panel topics include:



The Surprising Truth About Investing in Today's Markets

Crypto, Gold, Energy Metals, & More: The Best Alternatives for 2024

Tech Predictions for 2024: Winners in the AI Revolution

Outlook 2024: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Profiting in Real Estate as Powell Pivots

Tangible Assets in an Intangible Investment World When Good Stock Goes Bad: Using Options to Potentially Recoup Stock Losses

For complete details on the Las Vegas event, visit . Or for other questions and assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers at this year's event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

Press Contact:

Mike Larson

VP/Editor-in-Chief

MoneyShow

...

941-955-0323

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals“Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and virtual expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

