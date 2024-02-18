America diminishes Ukraine`s NATO hopes

(MENAFN) In a significant development, a senior official from the United States State Department has conveyed a dampening message to Ukraine, suggesting that the country should not anticipate NATO membership discussions at the alliance's pivotal summit later this year. Daniel Cisek, spokesperson for the State Department, delivered this message in an interview with Ukrainian daily Suspilne on Friday. Cisek highlighted the current strength of the United States-led military bloc, emphasizing recent developments such as Finland's accession and Sweden's progress toward joining, both of which mark shifts from their longstanding policies of neutrality.



While acknowledging NATO leaders' confirmation last year that Ukraine's future lies within the alliance, Cisek cautioned that the issue of Ukraine's accession will not be on the agenda when NATO leaders convene in Washington in July 2024. Despite understanding Kiev's eagerness to become a full-fledged member "as soon as possible," the senior official suggested that this matter might be considered "after the war."



The statement comes against the backdrop of NATO's initial declaration in 2008 that Ukraine would eventually join the alliance. Following a Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014, Ukraine intensified its engagement with NATO, solidifying membership as a strategic goal in its constitution. In autumn 2022, Ukraine formally applied to join NATO, notably after four of its former regions voted overwhelmingly to become part of Russia.



The ongoing tensions between NATO and Russia over Ukraine have fueled Moscow's opposition to what it perceives as the alliance's gradual expansion toward its borders since the Soviet Union's collapse. President Vladimir Putin has consistently cited Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO as a key factor behind Russia's military operations.



This development underscores the intricacies and geopolitical implications surrounding Ukraine's NATO aspirations, signaling a cautious approach by the United States and the alliance in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions and the evolving dynamics in the region.





