Netanyahu claims acknowledging Palestinian state rewards terrorists

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's opposition to the international recognition of a Palestinian state, asserting that such a move would reward terrorism and impede the resolution of the conflict in Gaza. The statement comes in response to a recent report by the Washington Post, revealing discussions between the United States and several Arab nations on a potential plan for long-term peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



According to the report, the proposed plan includes elements such as a ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and a defined timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, possibly to be announced in the coming weeks. Netanyahu, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed his staunch opposition to what he termed as "talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel."



In a tweet written in Hebrew, the Israeli leader emphasized, "Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state." Netanyahu warned against the potential consequences of such recognition, particularly in the aftermath of the recent incursion by Hamas into Israel, during which approximately 1,200 people were killed, and around 240 were taken hostage.



Netanyahu asserted that international backing for Palestinian statehood would constitute a significant reward for unprecedented terrorism and could hinder any future peace settlement.



He categorically rejected what he referred to as "international dictates" regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians, insisting that a peace deal in Gaza could only be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.



The Israeli Prime Minister's firm stance underscores the complexities and divergent perspectives surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Netanyahu highlighting the importance of direct negotiations as the pathway to a lasting resolution in the region.





