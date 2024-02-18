UAE: Drivers Urged To Turn Car Engines Off At Timed Traffic Signals In Ajman

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 1:26 PM

The city of Ajman has launched an initiative to motivate drivers to turn off their vehicle's engines when stopping at a timed traffic signal under the directives of the emirate's municipality and planning department.

Labelled as 'Turn off the engine', under this initiative, timed traffic signals installed across the city will give motorists enough time to restart their vehicles between the duration of the lights changing from red to green.

This is aimed at enhancing sustainability on the road and preserving environmental cleanliness by reducing exhaust gas emissions, reducing noise pollution due to an idle engine and reducing the fuel consumption.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents and visitors are urged to interact positively with the initiative by the authority, that stressed the importance of everyone's cooperation and environmental responsibility to ensure sustainability.

Dr Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Department's Infrastructure Development Sector, explained that the initiative falls in line with UAE's sustainable theme in 2024.

This also gives drivers a chance to incorporate sustainability while driving. Modern and environment friendly cars are expected to easily adopt to the new measure due to their ability to stop and restart the engine with absolute ease.

ALSO READ:

Dh2,000 fine in UAE: Want to hang out of your car sunroof or window? Think again, say police

Up to Dh2,000 fine: 31 Dubai Metro violations that will get passengers penalties

UAE: Up to Dh15,000 fine for violating maximum weight, dimension for heavy trucks