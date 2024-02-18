Israel Strikes Across Gaza As US Pledges To Veto Another UN Cease-Fire Resolution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Rafah, Gaza Strip: Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight and into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN cease-fire resolution.

The US, instead hopes to broker a cease-fire agreement and hostage release between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back, calling Hamas' demands "delusional” and rejecting U.S. and international calls for a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Meanwhile an airstrike in Rafah overnight killed six people, including a woman and three children, and another strike killed five men in the southern city of Khan Younis, the main target of the offensive over the past two months. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies arrive at a hospital in Rafah.

In Gaza City, which was isolated, largely evacuated and suffered widespread destruction in the initial weeks of the war, an airstrike flattened a family home, killing seven people, including three women, according to Sayed al-Afifi, a relative of the deceased.

The war has killed at least 28,858 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Around 80% of Gaza's population have been driven from their homes and a quarter face starvation.